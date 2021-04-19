Marvel Fan Spots Spider-Man: Homecoming Actor In Shang-Chi Trailer

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally beginning its promotional cycle, with Marvel Studios releasing a number of marketing materials in anticipation of the film's September 3, 2021 premiere.

Plot details were relatively scarce going into Marvel's first attempt at a martial arts movie, but Shang-Chi's new trailer has now shed a bit more light on the film's narrative. Fans have also been treated to the first official poster for the kung-fu flick, which shows off leading actor Simu Liu all suited up.

Other promo images have put the spotlight on Shang-Chi's supporting cast, including Awkwafina and Meng’er Zhang in costume as Katy and Xialing respectively.

On occasion, Marvel Studios will bring back obscure joke characters as a wink and a nod for fans, such as the recent identity reveal of NoobMaster69 in an advert for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Now, another minor yet beloved character from Spider-Man: Homecoming has made a return in the latest trailer for Shang-Chi...

SHANG-CHI FEATURES SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING CAMEO

As pointed out by Reddit user u/MultiCallum, the official trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features previous MCU actor Zach Cherry.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Cherry plays an NYC civilian who calls out to the webhead: "Okay Spider-Man, do a flip!" After the wallcrawler complies and performs the requested trick, Cherry's character yells out in glee.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

In Shang-Chi, Zach Cherry can be seen sitting on a San Francisco bus as Simu Liu's character beats up some opponents.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN FLIPS

Whether Cherry is playing the same character is difficult to say, but it is more than likely that he is simply being featured as an extra.

But, what if he's not?

Shang-Chi takes place in San Francisco, which is a fair bit of distance from New York City. But, it is possible that Cherry's character could have moved cities in between the events of Homecoming and Shang-Chi, explaining his appearance here. Evidence from set videos suggests that the film takes place in the MCU's 2020, providing ample time for this civilian to relocate.

Whatever the case, Marvel fans will be waiting with bated breath to find out if this character will exclaim: "Okay Shang-Chi, do a flip!"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases in theaters on September 3, 2021.