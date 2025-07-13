A character that will be vital to the plot of The Fantastic Four: First Steps will reportedly be receiving their own spin-off project at some point in the future at Marvel Studios. The Fantastic Four will introduce more than ten new heroes and villains to the MCU, and, in turn, will help usher in a new era of the franchise. Alongside the movie's heroes, a handful of villains will be appearing, opening the door for potential spin-off projects for multiple characters.

Marvel Studios is reportedly currently developing a brand new project centering around Julia Garner's Silver Surfer. Garner's character will play a major role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the film will mark the first time a female version of the character will be brought to life on-screen in live-action.

According to a report from industry insider Daniel Richtman via his Patreon page, "A Silver Surfer project is in development." No details have been given about the project, and it is unknown if it will be a feature film or a Disney+ series, just that it will focus on Garner's Silver Surfer.

In 2022, reports surfaced that a Silver Surfer project was in the works at Marvel Studios and that it would be a Special Presentation. That would also work for the upcoming project, as Special Presentations have become more popular, and one about another major MCU character (Punisher) is set to be released in the near future.

Silver Surfer has been heavily teased in The Fantastic Four's marketing, setting up that she will continue to be an important character in the future of the MCU. Set photos have indicated that her human form will appear in the film, which could give some context to her backstory.

Garner will be featured in the film alongside Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ralph Ineson (Galactus).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

What Will the Silver Surfer Project Be About?

Marvel Studios

Until The Fantastic Four is released, it is hard to theorize what any future projects about the characters from the movie could be about. Fans still don't even know the true setting of the upcoming film, but many suspect that it will take place in an entirely different universe, thanks to the post-credits scene in Thunderbolts* that showcased the Fantastic Four's ship coming to Earth.

If The Fantastic Four does take place in a different universe, they could be forced out of it by Galactus at the end of the film. One would have to assume that Silver Surfer may follow them, and, if that happens, the spin-off project would likely be about Silver Surfer in the MCU's main timeline.

However, it is also possible that the Silver Surfer project could be an origin story. As mentioned, First Steps may touch on how she got to be in the service of Galactus. But, considering the Silver Surfer is a character with an extremely long lifespan thanks to the Power Cosmic, Marvel Studios could tell a solo story about her in the past between the events of First Steps and her inception.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that Marvel Studios has plans for the Silver Surfer in the future, so fans should pay extra attention to her when The Fantastic Four is released in theaters.