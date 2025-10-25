Mondo is a name every collector will know, as the brand is synonomyous with quality collectibles. They work spands countless properties (such as Marvel, DC Comics, TMNT, Godzilla, and more) across a variety of different products, from 1/6 scale figures, to posters, vinyls, and soft vinyls.

The Direct spoke with Mondo exeuctive Hector Arce (Director, Creative and Product Development) at New York Comic Con (NYCC), where he teased what 1/6 scale figure might be next from their Spider-Man: The Animated Series line.

Arce called attention to the fact that Mondo has "a Doctor Doom soft vinyl," a character who "does make an appearance in Spider-Man: The Animated Series." The executive noted that "he could definitely be on the table" for the future. When the topic of the recently announced Lizard figure came up, he went on to list "Green Goblin" and "Hobgoblin" as characters they'd love to get to.

More of our conversation with Mondo's Hector Arce can be read below.

What Mondo 1/6 Scale Figure Could Be Next From Spider-Man: The Animated Series?

The Series Has So Many Options to Choose From.

The Direct: "New York Comic Con brings Daredevil to the party. Can you talk about bringing him to life?"

Hector Arce: So yeah, the Marvel line. You know, Daredevil is our New York Comic Con online exclusive. Right now it's available on Mondo shop. And as we've been building this marvel animated line in 1/6, Spider-Man has a whole slew of guest stars in the 90s 'Spider-Man: the Animated Series'... All of us here at Mondo love this iteration of Daredevil, especially with all the cell shading. It's such a very unique look, kind of like Venom's looking in that show, right with the blue and the red lines. So it's one of those things where it's like, we were really like, Let's do Daredevil and start kind of opening the branch, the opening things up to like, oh well, you know what other characters were guest stars in that show.

The Direct: "How do you approach the comic style when creating these 1/6 figures?"

Arce: So believe it or not, it's all done by hand. We hand paint our prototypes, that comic style, that cell shading, It's meticulously hand painted by a painter, and he literally just sat there and hand painted those black lines and those blue lines that you see there. And the same thing with Daredevil and with them and everything I painted Clayface. So yeah, and then we take different approaches.

The Direct: "Well, like, okay, so we did Daredevil now, and you're mentioning all these guest stars. So who's next?"

Arce: Well, I'll tell you this: while we have a Doctor Doom soft vinyl, Dr.Doom does make an appearance in 'Spider Man: the Animated Series' as well. So he could definitely be on the table.

The Direct: "You also announced Lizard recently, right?"

Arce: Lizard is such a big, in my opinion, it's like one of the first episodes, or, yeah, maybe first or second of that series. And he's such a big part of it. So it's like, you have to do Lizard. And then obviously, as we keep going, you know, Green Goblin, Hobgoblin stuff like that, we'd love to get to.

The conversation then turned to DC Comics, with Mondo's Clayface 1/6 scale figure from Batman: The Animated Series, who has an insane amount of accessories to go with it.

The Direct: "I love all these accessories. What's the mentality in how many accessories you include?"

Arce: My mentality when we go into any of these is, what if we never get to make it ever again? If this is my only chance, our team's only chance, that's it like, let's just do the ultimate figure that we want to do. Let's put everything in that we want to see, and we'll pare it down if we need to, right? But Clayface, it was like we need to capture these iconic moments, like when he puddles down, and we felt it would be a great moment to have swappable heads attached to it. Batman, when he gets sucked in, in the second appearance of Clayface, obviously, all of his hand transformations. So, you know, he comes with a ton of accessories.

Mondo also teamed up with DC Studios recently to release a vinyl of the fictional band Mighty Crab Joys in Superman, which is a legit record that you can actually play their song on:

Arce: We teamed up with the awesome folks at DC Studios and James Gunn and we got the blessing to release the Mighty Crab Joys track that's kind of been heard throughout the Superman [movie] and, you know, that's kind of made appearances in the background and something like that.

