Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is finally available for fans to play, but many are looking for an explanation regarding the game's ending.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady's latest title in its award-winning line of DC games (the same that is home to titles such as Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Asylum).

The story follows the Suicide Squad as they venture through Metropolis trying to fight off members of the Justice League, who have been brainwashed and turned evil by Brainiac.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Ending Explained

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Amanda Waller puts together Task Force X (also known as the Suicide Squad) to stop Brainiac from ending their world.

In the story, they are transported to Earth-2, an alternate universe where that version of Brainiac already annihilated nearly everything.

However, they meet Luthor-2, which is Earth-2's version of Lex Luthor. Luthor-1 was already killed, so the Suicide Squad needs Luthor-2's help.

Luthor-2 transports them back to Earth-1 and the Suicide Squad hunts down the members of the Justice League, who were brainwashed and turned evil by Brainiac.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Near the end of the game, Harley Quinn executes Batman in hopes of luring out Superman. The Last Son of Krypton comes, but the Suicide Squad has to use Gold Kryptonite weapons because Brainiac altered his DNA to be more resistant to normal Kryptonite.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Task Force X finally kills Superman, but then Brainiac shows up and captures them, intending to brainwash all of them to help his cause.

However, Luthor-2 comes to their rescue, teleports them away, and then reveals Brainiac's location to them while also informing them that there are a total of 13 Brainiacs across the Multiverse. He also reveals that even if they kill one of them, they will have to hunt down and kill the rest of them to save the Multiverse.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Suicide Squad is then sent to Brainiac's location, and after they fight him (even though he can use Flash's Speed Force), they ultimately defeat him, capture him, and bring him back to Luthor-2 on Earth-1.

When they get back to Earth-1, Waller and Luthor-2 are waiting for them. However, it looks as though Brainiac is dead, which is a problem considering Lex's Dataspike can only work on subjects who are alive.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The villain is not dead, though, and sits straight up, staring at Luthor. While he is distracted, Waller shoves the Dataspike into his forehead, causing all of Brainiac's network from his ship to download into the device.

Once the Dataspike is finished downloading information, however, Brainiac dies. The Suicide Squad then plans on traversing different dimensions, looking for the 12 remaining Brainiacs and killing them.

Are the Justice League Members Really Dead?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Throughout Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the Suicide Squad is forced to kill the entire Justice League aside from Wonder Woman, who seems to be immune to Brainiac's brainwashing.

This means that the story features the deaths of Superman, Green Lantern, Flash, and Batman.

While Wonder Woman is not killed by the Suicide Squad, she does meet her hand at the hands of the evil Superman, so she is ultimately killed too.

Many fans probably find it hard to believe that Rocksteady would kill off all of the major superheroes in its universe, but as of right now, they are all truly dead and may not return.

However, it is important to note that in certain scenes, the game suggests that the Justice League may be able to survive.

For example, at one point Flash's fingers get cut off, but they grow back. In another instance, Superman is fatally wounded by Wonder Woman when she uses Kryptonite, but he survives.

Since Brainiac altered the Justice League's DNA, it may mean that they can heal from their wounds. If Rocksteady wanted to, it could bring back all of the Justice League (except maybe Wonder Woman) and use their DNA altering to explain it.

However, at this time, fans are safe to assume that the Justice League members are truly dead.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.