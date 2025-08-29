'My Life With Walter Boys' Season 2 Character Ages: How Old Alex, Cole, Jackie & More Are In New Episodes, Confirmed & Estimated

The ages of My Life with the Walter Boys' core characters are subtly revealed throughout the first two seasons, mostly from Episode 1. Netflix's coming-of-age romance and family drama series returns with its sophomore run as it explores unresolved issues and brings new ones to life in the Walter family household. While at the story's core is the complicated love triangle between Cole, Jackie, and Alex, Season 2 sheds some light on more of the stories of the Walter family, including their parents, George and Katherine.

Given that most of the characters from the Walter household are from high school, deducing their ages is not that complicated, but it's also easy to lose track of who's who in Silver Falls.

How Old Is Alex, Cole, Jackie & More in 'Walter Boys' Season 2

Jackie Howard

Netflix

After losing her family to a tragic accident, Jackie Howard (played by Nikki Rodriguez) is forced to start over in Silver Falls, Colorado, with the Walter family.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 1 confirmed that Jackie is 15 years old and an A+ sophomore student from New York who transferred to Silver Falls High School to navigate a fresh start filled with new friends, enemies, and brewing romance across two brothers.

Given that there is only a two-and-a-half-month time jump between Seasons 1 and 2, Jackie is still 15 when the show's sophomore run begins, though she is a junior in Silver Falls due to the start of a new school year.

Cole Walter

Netflix

Cole Walter is the second-oldest Walter child and is considered as the one with the most chip on his shoulder. In My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2, Cole is a senior in high school as evidenced by his college application journey (with the help of Jackie).

Cole is confirmed to be 17 years old and he has a fraternal twin brother named Danny. He is a former star quarterback of Silver Falls, but he had to retire due to a career-ending injury. Season 2 saw Cole starting fresh by being an assistant coach for the team, but there is a part of him still itching to play.

Cole and Jackie forge a shared bond over their vulnerabilities, navigating their respective life changes which culminated with an unexpected kiss at the end of Season 1 (read more if Cole and Jackie kissed in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2).

Alex Walter

Netflix

In the Walter family tree, Alex is the third in the hierarchy and is the same year as Jackie in school. However, Netflix revealed that Alex is 16 years old, which is further confirmed in an interview with actor Ashbyn Gentry when he spoke to People about the two-year age gap between his character and Natalie Sharp's Blake (his new love interest).

Alex being 16 years old means that he is one year older than Jackie. My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 saw Alex transform from a bookish and shy student to a more confident rodeo rider to move away from Cole's shadow and impress Jackie.

Will Walter

Netflix

Will is the eldest of the Walter boys, and his age in My Life with the Walter Boys has been up for debate. Season 1 revealed that he is about to get married to his fiancé, Hayley, and he had already moved out from the Walter house.

While some have pointed out that he is 21 years old, My Life with the Walter Boys Season 1, Episode 6 confirmed that Will is 25 years old during his argument with Hayley:

Hayley: "Will, we're 25. I wanna be 25. I wanna go on a road trip. I wanna stay up all night dancing or learn French. I don't know. I'm not ready to skip this part. It's not... worth it to me."

The confirmation that Will is 25 years old means that he has an eight-year age gap with Cole and Danny.

Danny Walter

Netflix

Danny Walter is Cole's fraternal twin in My Life with the Walter Boys, meaning that he is also 17 years old and is a senior as well in the series.

Among the twins, Danny is the one who is more self-composed and he has a passion for acting, which is why he was thrilled when he was accepted to the summer program in Julliard at the end of Season 1.

Season 2 saw Danny starting a relationship with Cole's ex-girlfriend, Erin, and the chemistry between the pair is undeniable.

Nathan Walter

Netflix

Nathan Walter is the younger brother of Will, Alex, Cole, and Danny, and he is a freshman in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 1 and a sophomore in Season 2.

That said, Nathan is confirmed to be 14 years old in both seasons, meaning that he is one year younger than Jackie (which explains their closeness) and two years younger than Alex. The age gap between him and Alex explains why they are much closer together instead of Cole. It's also worth noting that they share a room together.

At the center of Nathan's story in both seasons is his continued exploration of his sexuality and Season 2 sees him being entangled with another love triangle between him, Skylar, and Zach in Silver Falls High School.

Jordan Walter

Netflix

Jordan Walter is the third to youngest Walter child, who serves as the older brother of Parker and Benny and the younger brother of Alex, Cole, Will, Danny, and Nathan.

My Life with the Walter Boys revealed that Jordan is still being driven to his appointments by either George or Katherine, meaning that he is not old enought to drive or be alone on the road. While his age is not explicitly revealed, Jordan is in middle school in the series, meaning that his age could be between 12 to 13 years old, which is a year younger than Nathan.

Parker Walter

Netflix

Parker Walter is the only daughter of George and Katherine in the Walter household.

She is still in elementary school in both seasons of the Netflix series, meaning that she is somewhere between 9 to 10 years old.

Benny Walter

Netflix

Benny Walter is the youngest child of the Walter household, and he is portrayed as mischievous who is part of the Walter boys' pranks toward Jackie in the early parts of Season 1.

Benny is also in elementary school alongside Parker, meaning that he is either 7 or 8 years old in both seasons of My Life with the Walter Boys.

Isaac

Netflix

While he is not officially part of the Walter family tree by blood, Isaac and his brother, Lee are an important fixture in the Walter household. He is the cousin of the Walter boys who is living with them while his father, Mike Garcia, is deployed with the army.

Isaac is Lee's twin brother and they are sophomores similar to Jackie and Alex, meaning that he is also 16 years old. My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 gave Isaac an expanded role by showcasing his skills as a football quarterback in the finale.

Lee

Netflix

Lee is Isaac's twin brother and the Walter boys' cousin (on the father side) in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2. Given that he is a twin, it's reasonable to assume that he is also 16 years old, the same age as Alex Walter.

Based on Ali Novak's novel of the same name, My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 brings back most of the cast members from Season 1, such as Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, and Johnny Link. Season 2 premiered on Netflix on August 28, 2025.