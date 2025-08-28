Cole & Jackie's Kiss Count In Season 2 of 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Revealed by Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 revealed the surprising number of times Cole and Jackie kissed. Netflix's coming-of-age romance drama returns for its sophomore run as it dives deeper into the love triangle of Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), Cole (Noah LaLonde), and Alex (Ashby Gentry). My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 explored the ramifications of Season 1's twist ending, where Jackie kissed Cole despite having a relationship with Alex. After realizing what she did, Jackie left Silver Falls to return to New York, leaving both Alex and Cole devastated by her abrupt decision.

Despite Jackie's sudden comeback to the Big Apple, she decided to return to Silver Falls at the start of Season 2, meaning that it was inevitable that her unresolved issues with Alex and Cole (amplified by the kiss) would slowly come to light.

Do Cole and Jackie Sleep Together In Season 2 of 'Walter Boys'?

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 began with Jackie telling Cole to give her space and remain friends to avoid further chaos within the Walter family (specifically, with Alex). Jackie even described their kiss in the Season 1 finale as a "disaster," considering she had yet to tell Alex the truth about what truly happened before she left for New York.

As a result, she made a truce with Cole: nothing could happen between them while she stayed with the Walters. He respected Jackie's wish, but the pair's chemistry was off the charts whenever they were together.

While Jackie and Cole have lingering feelings for each other, the pair did not sleep together in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2.

Still, they had standout moments in the show's sophomore run, such as Cole teaching Jackie how to drive and Jackie choosing to be Cole's avid supporter when he pivoted in coaching the Silver Falls' football team.

There were moments in Cole and Jackie's interactions where the viewers could feel that they were about to kiss or be intimate with each other, but there was a sense that it felt restrained because they knew that they would ruin their already-stable dynamic in Season 2.

Still, Jackie was the cause of unleashing her fragile emotional state with Cole after she decided to sneak around with Alex and start a secret relationship with him midway through Season 2. True enough, everything boiled down to a key confrontation in the finale that pulled back the curtain on Cole and Jackie's real feelings for each other.

But Do Cole and Jackie Even Just Kiss at All?

No one knew about Alex and Jackie's secret relationship in Season 2 because they had decided to keep it down low after the mess it had created in Season 1. However, they had become too overconfident, and Cole had eventually found out after unexpectedly seeing them kiss each other while they were at Richard's house.

This prompted Cole to reevaluate the truce he made with Jackie at the beginning of the season, which led to him avoiding her throughout a good chunk of the Season 2 finale. Cole knew that the kiss he and Jackie experienced in the Season 1 finale felt something more, so he was confused about why she still chose Alex after all this time.

This ultimately leads to a confrontation in the final minutes, where Jackie finally admits that she is in love with Cole. What makes this even crazier is that Cole said, "I love you" first.

Jackie explained that she truly loves Cole, but she's afraid to lose control when she's with him, noting, "I don't know what might happen if I do." With Alex, she has stability, but it doesn't give off the same carefree and unpredictable nature she feels whenever she is with Cole.

Jackie and Cole's revelation about their love for each other has been a long time coming, considering that they have been bottling up their feelings right from the moment they reunited in the Season 2 opener.

As they were about to kiss, Alex interrupted them, having been listening to their conversation the whole time. Alex was also in love with Jackie, and he even turned down Blake Hartford (a fellow rodeo who shared his passion) because he knew he was still hung up on his ex-girlfriend.

What made it even more gut-wrenching and confusing was that Jackie also told Alex that she loved him, making things more complicated for the trio.

Alex's interruption meant that Cole and Jackie never kissed at all in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2, which meant their kiss count for the entire season was a disappointing zero.

As Alex was about to confront the pair about their feelings for each other, Will (the eldest of the Walter boys) arrived alongside an ambulance to tell them that something bad had happened to their dad, George, before the screen cut to black, setting the stage for a much more emotional Season 3 due to more unresolved issues and feelings.

Based on Ali Novak's novel of the same name, My Life with the Walter Boys follows the story of Jackie, whose life takes a drastic turn after her entire family is killed in a car accident. As a result, she moves in with the Walters in Silver Falls, Colorado, and becomes entangled in a complicated love triangle between two brothers. The series has a stacked cast led by Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Noah LaLonde, Marc Blucas, and Ashby Gentry. My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 premiered on Netflix on August 28, 2025.