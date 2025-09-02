Cole Can't Play Football Anymore In 'Walter Boys' Because of an Accident That Forever Changed His Life

Netflix's My Life with the Walter Boys revealed the severe accident that forever changed Cole Walter's life. While Cole (played by breakout star Noah LaLonde) was at the center of a complicated love triangle between him, Jackie Howard, and his brother, Alex, one of the major storylines that kept the character interesting outside of the romance was his passion for football.

Cole has been tied to football in the small town of Silver Falls, Colorado, and everyone in it knew that he had what it takes to be a perennial star in the professional football scene. Unfortunately, Cole's life as a star quarterback was short-lived in My Life with the Walter Boys, and it had something to do with something that happened before Jackie moved from New York to Colorado.

Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 1, Episode 2 pulled back the curtain on why Cole stopped playing football. Nathan Walter (Cole's brother, played by Corey Fogelmanis) told Jackie that Cole "smashed up his leg last winter," which is why he can't play anymore:

Nathan: "He used to be the best quarterback in the county, but he smashed up his leg last winter. Can’t play anymore. Cole lived for football. He’s different now."

Cole’s football injury essentially changed his trajectory in life, considering that he lost his identity and purpose as a star player for the Silver Falls Bighorns. The disappointment of not being able to play consumed him, affecting his composure, mental state, and his academics. It’s worth noting that Cole suffered the injury not during a game, and it happened during a skiing trip with his football buddies.

At one point in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 1, he wanted to stop going to school and work for an automotive company instead because he didn’t have a scholarship to send himself to college. Cole also acknowledged that he let his grades “slip a little bit“ despite being good at academics beforehand.

Season 1 established that Cole’s purpose is driven by his desire to play football, with him implying that his future isn’t going anywhere without it.

In Ali Novak’s novel of the same name, the circumstances surrounding Cole’s injury are different. Instead of a skiing accident, Cole suffered an injury during an actual game after "he got tackled wrong and broke his leg."

Jackie’s perspective about Cole’s injury was only hinted at in the series, but the book fleshed it out further by revealing that she felt guilty after she assumed the worst about him losing his football scholarship.

The book also confirmed that Cole completely detached himself from football after his injury. Alex told Jackie that Cole had stopped talking about the game and that "it was like he’d never played at all."

Cole eventually opened up to Jackie about his injury, noting that he was terrified he wouldn’t be the same, and he acted like he didn’t care anymore to keep everyone off his back.

Despite My Life with the Walter Boys Season 1’s twist ending, Jackie inspired him to keep pushing, which is why he strived to be better and change the trajectory of his life, which carried over to Season 2.

Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 gave Cole a new lease on life in terms of his football dream. It gave him a chance to still be part of the game by being an assistant coach for his former team, the Silver Falls Bighorns.

Throughout Season 2, Cole proved that he can still be an asset as a coach. He successfully mentored Dylan (the quarterback who replaced him in the starting lineup) and gave the team some much-needed pep talks and strategic plays.

Season 2, Episode 5 hinted at a bright future for Cole is still in line with football after a scout offered him a spot at a coaching program. The scout praised Cole as someone who has a "[unique] feel for the game."

It seemed that returning to the football world sparked something inside of him although coaching was not something he accepted fully at first. Being on the sidelines is a hard pill to swallow for Cole who was used to receiving the glory and praise as a star quarterback.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah LaLonde acknowledged Cole’s struggles in forging a path in football in Season 2, noting that "continuing to work through that transition is this everlasting battle:"

"The difference that is being in the game and on the sidelines is such a tough thing to reckon with. It's fresh. It’s been a year since this path was laid out. In life, the more you become sure of what’s going to happen, the more you should expect it not to happen. But I think as a junior-sophomore in high school, that lesson’s not quite learned yet. I think just continuing to work through that transition is this everlasting battle. Are the skills [and] abilities built? Have they been built up for this guy’s entire life, and are they going to waste if he’s not using them in some way? You could make that argument, but it’s just hard. I think when you are given such confidence, you start to identify ways in which you feel love from the thing that you do and not who you are."

Adapting to his new reality proved challenging for Cole, ultimately leading to a confrontation with Dylan, who had taken his place as the team’s quarterback.

While Cole and Dylan resolved their issues, some have speculated that Dylan and other team members may have something to do with Cole’s skiing accident that led to his injury due to a noticeable clue in Season 2, Episode 6.

Netflix

It’s worth noting that the accident has yet to be thoroughly explored in full. Still, at the 24:38 mark of Season 2, Episode 6, it is quite apparent that Dylan looks guilty after Cole told him that the accident wasn’t his fault, suggesting that he or someone else he knows had something to do with what happened to Cole.

Whether it was a prank gone wrong or an honest mistake, many would argue that Dylan knows the truth about what happened, and this could be revisited when My Life with the Walter Boys returns for Season 3.

Whatever the case, Cole's football progress might be sidelined at the beginning of Season 3, especially after the Walter Boys Season 2 finale hinted that their dad, George, might've suffered from a heart attack.