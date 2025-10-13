Peacemaker Spin-off Show Gets Discouraging Status Update from DC Star

One current DC star teased that things are not going all that well with DC Studios' long-in-development Peacemaker spin-off show. After starting in the now-defunct DCEU, James Gunn's Peacemaker made the jump to the new DCU with Season 2. Another series/character that is reportedly set to do the same is the upcoming Waller, led by Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (as seen in Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad).

Waller was originally announced as part of Gunn's initial DCU slate; however, news about the HBO Max series has been scarce in the years since. Star of the Peacemaker spin-off, Steve Agee, recently updated fans on where Waller stands, at least as far as he knows, and it is not looking good.

In a conversation on Phase Hero, Agee (who plays ARGUS Agent John Economos in the DCU) said he "[doesn't] know" what is going on with the Waller series, and " if it's happening, it's still far off:"

"'Waller,' I don't know. It's still in the writing phase. But, I think that was also a plan before James [Gunn] was a head of DC. So, I don't know if it's changed since James has become the head of DC. But if it's happening, it's still far off."

The Viola Davis-led series dates back to mid-2022, when it was announced that Davis would lead an HBO Max project, dubbed as a Peacemaker spin-off, before now-DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took over the franchise. That show would eventually be announced as Waller alongside the rest of the initial DCU slate in early 2023.

Over the years, Gunn has confirmed that "yes," Waller is still in development, but has failed to provide any release or plot information since its initial reveal.

One of the few things fans do know about the upcoming series is that Agee's Economos will be a part of it. Gunn confirmed as such in an April 2023 social media post, where he described the actor as the star of "Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, and upcoming on Waller" (via Home of DCU).

The Waller series is assumed to follow the ruthless former head of ARGUS, Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis), following the events of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker Seasons 1 and 2, and Creature Commandos. Waller has appeared in the newly-launched DCU canon, making a brief appearance in Creature Commandos Season 1, but where exactly she would go in her own series has not yet been disclosed.

What Is Happening with DC Studios' Waller Series?

Warner Bros.

Waller has been one of the most confounding names on the DC Studios slate for years at this point. Despite being announced as one of the first projects from James Gunn and his new DCU brain trust, the series has progressed relatively slowly (at least from a public perspective).

No, Waller is not the only project from that initial wave of announcements that has gone quiet. Other titles, such as The Authority and The Brave and the Bold, have also been similarly slow-moving. However, Waller is unusual, given its lengthy development time compared to these other projects.

The Viola Davis-led DC series pre-dated the DCU entirely, so one would assume it would be one of the furthest along. However, that does not seem to be the case, and, in fact, the series being in development before the DCU took off could actually be the thing holding it back.

Outside of Peacemaker Season 2, Waller seems to be the only DCU project that James Gunn carried over from the former DC regime. And, sure, if he really wanted to, he did not need to continue pursuing the Peacemaker spin-off when he grabbed the DC Studios torch, but he did.

This could be a case of Gunn and co. trying to rework Waller to fit around its new DCU setting and having trouble getting it absolutely perfect.

Perhaps, if this goes on too much longer, Gunn and the DC Studios team will opt to abandon the title entirely, working Davis' character into the story in some other way.

Or, if the DCU team is really that adamant on getting this thing done, then work on Waller will continue until they deep it ready for primetime.