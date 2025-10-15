Marvel Studios Just Gender-Swapped Its 9th Superhero

Marvel Studios officially introduced another gender-swapped hero to the MCU, marking the arrival of the ninth female counterpart to an existing male character. This latest debut adds to a growing list of MCU heroines who share powers, origins, or mantles with established male heroes. The move continues Marvel's trend of expanding representation across its interconnected universe.

Marvel Studios' Eyes of Wakanda animated series made history by introducing the MCU's first female Iron Fist, centuries before Danny Rand ever picked up the mantle. In Episode 3 of the animated series, Jona Xiao voices Jorani, an ancient Chinese warrior who earns the legendary title and clashes with Wakandan fighter Basha in a tense artifact-driven showdown.

While Netflix's Iron Fist series centered on Finn Jones' Danny Rand, and even introduced another female Iron Fist, Colleen Wing, in Season 2, Jorani's story draws from Marvel Comics' Wu Ao-Shi, a canon character who wielded the power in the past.

Her debut sparked both excitement and criticism online, with some fans questioning the gender change. Others (including Xiao herself) defended the move by noting that Iron Fist has always been a mantle passed between heroes of different eras, ethnicities, and genders.

This is also not unique to Iron Fist in the MCU. This female version of the hero joins a growing list of alternate versions of classically male characters in Marvel Comics. Some are originals to the MCU, while others are deeply rooted in the graphic novels.

Female Counterparts of Male MCU Characters

Sylvie

Introduced in Loki Season 1, Sylvie (played by Sophia Di Martino) is a Variant of Tom Hiddleston's Loki from another timeline, created after the TVA took her as a child.

While she shares Loki's cunning and magical abilities, Sylvie's life on the run shaped her into a more direct, vengeance-driven fighter, with far less of the theatrical showmanship her male counterpart enjoys.

Her existence fits seamlessly into the MCU's multiverse logic, reinforcing the idea that Variants can look and act entirely different while still sharing the same essence.

Captain Carter

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter appears as Captain Carter, the super-soldier of Earth-838. Unlike Steve Rogers, who received the Super Soldier Serum in the main MCU timeline, Peggy took the serum in her universe, resulting in a hero with the same enhanced strength.

The multiverse makes her role fully plausible, offering a "what if" scenario already teased in the series What If...?, in which Peggy's leadership and combat skills are elevated to superhuman levels instead of Steve's.

Kate Bishop

In the Hawkeye Disney+ series, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop steps into the role of Hawkeye as Clint Barton's protege, marking a clear legacy transition rather than a multiversal twist.

By the end of the series, the 22-year-old hero is poised to carry the Hawkeye name forward, honoring Clint's legacy while shaping it into her own.

Thor (Jane Foster)

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster takes up Mjolnir and becomes the Mighty Thor after the reforged hammer deems her worthy.

Unlike Chris Hemsworth's Thor, whose godhood is innate, Jane's powers come directly from wielding Mjolnir. This weapon grants her superhuman strength and temporarily removes her cancerous cells.

While Thor struggles with identity and purpose, Jane's journey is about embracing power in the face of mortality, making for a unique chapter being closed in the Multiversal Saga.

She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters, introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, becomes She-Hulk after an accidental blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner.

Unlike Bruce, who initially grappled with rage-induced transformations, Jennifer quickly masters her Hulk form, retaining her personality, intellect, and career as a lawyer. She-Hulk was already a beloved Marvel Comics character long before her MCU debut, known for breaking the fourth wall.

Black Panther (Shuri)

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright's Shuri steps into the role of Black Panther following the in-universe death of her brother, King T'Challa.

This storyline was shaped by Chadwick Boseman's real-life passing in 2020, which led Marvel Studios to honor his legacy by not recasting the character.

Lady Deadpool

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Lady Deadpool makes a brief but memorable cameo among the dozens of Deadpool Variants seen throughout the film's multiversal chaos.

While Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson remains the wisecracking, self-aware mercenary, Lady Deadpool (voiced by Blake Lively) offered a gender-flipped twist on the character's over-the-top personality and combat skills.

Ironheart

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is a young engineering prodigy who builds her own high-tech suit, stepping into a legacy role inspired by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark.

Downey Jr. publicly voiced his support for Ironheart, praising Thorne's portrayal and encouraging fans to embrace the character’s fresh perspective.

White Tiger (Angela Del Toro)

In Daredevil: Born Again, Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) becomes the White Tiger, a new version of the hero who is connected to the mystical amulet that gives enhanced strength and combat skills.

The character pulls from Marvel Comics lore, where the White Tiger mantle has passed through a number of bearers. This allows her to honor previous heroes while making her own way into Season 2.