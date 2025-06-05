Disney+ Makes MCU History by Replacing Superhero With New Actor

Marvel Studios just broke new ground when it comes to superhero mantles. New confirmation from the set of a Marvel Disney+ production confirmed one hero is officially being replaced with another in a way that is a first for the MCU streaming sphere.

Photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 confirmed Ava Ayala will become White Tiger in future episodes, just like her character in Marvel Comics. While fans suspected this, Ava assuming the White Tiger mantle from her late uncle, Hector Ayala, both of whom were introduced on Disney+, is the first time in MCU history that a superhero title exclusive to streaming shifted from one original Disney+ character to another. Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again reportedly arrives on Disney+ in March 2026.

Marvel Studios

Granted, there have been similar instances, especially in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, of characters taking up the moniker of another. But within the world of streaming, White Tiger is the only hero to be "replaced" by another without ever having been on the big screen (find out what happened to Daredevil: Born Again's Hector Ayala here).

Marvel Studios

For reference, the new White Tiger, Ava Ayala (Camila Rodriguez), made her Daredevil: Born Again debut in Season 1, Episode 3. But it wasn't until Episode 4 that she was fully introduced to audiences in reacting to her uncle's death and shown to be in possession of the White Tiger amulet. Clearly, the MCU's White Tiger storytelling has only just begun and will continue to unfold when Season 2 arrives in March 2026.

Marvel Disney+ Characters Who Inherited MCU Mantles

Check out how Daredevil: Born Again's new superhero swap compares to other MCU title trades or instances where a character's mantle was passed on in some way:

Captain America (John Walker & Sam Wilson)

The Direct

Perhaps the closest instance to Daredevil: Born Again's White Tiger milestone is Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who both assumed the title of Captain America after Steve Rogers. However, while John Walker originated on streaming via The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the title of Captain America and Sam Wilson are products of the silver screen. Regardless, both characters becoming Captain America at different times were huge for the MCU but in dramatically different ways.

Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

The Direct

Throughout Hawkeye's Disney+ run, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop progressively grows into the role of the MCU's next sharpshooting hero. But whether she's officially the new Hawkeye may be up for debate since the title change is only implied by the series conclusion. There's also the fact that more Hawkeye was considered, but a Season 2 may be in jeopardy due to this "insult offer."

Hulk (She-Hulk)

The Direct

Since Bruce Banner's Hulk is headed back to the MCU and due to Jennifer Walters taking the reins at the end of She-Hulk, this one is debatable. However, as Tatiana Maslany's character embraces her She-Hulk persona and is mentored by Bruce at one point, it's worth including.

Wiccan

The Direct

Perhaps the strangest instance of a kind of MCU character swap, William Kaplan's body from Agatha All Along is inhabited by Billy Maximoff or Wiccan (Joe Locke). This occurs after Billy seemingly "dies" in the WandaVision finale on Disney+.

Falcon (Joaquin Torres)

The Direct

Captain America: Brave New World showed more of Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) and Sam Wilson's literal "wing" man. But while Joaquin originated on Disney+ in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson's passing of the Falcon mantle didn't occur on Disney+.

Find out what Marvel confirmed about Robert Downey Jr. getting replaced in the MCU.