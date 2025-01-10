The 17 Major MCU Superheroes Returning In 2025 Movies & Shows (Confirmed)

2025 is going to be a massive year for Marvel Studios, which will bring back countless familiar faces from the MCU's past movies and shows.

This year is about to be an epic comeback for the MCU, especially after only having a single movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, released last year.

One of the studio's biggest releases this year will be The Fantastic Four, which finally introduces Marvel's First Family to the MCU. The film will be led by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joesph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as their superhero group navigates fame in an alternate reality.

While those introductions are great, it's those returning faces that can be even more exciting––and 2025 has plenty to offer in that regard for the MCU.

All of the MCU Heroes Returning in 2025

Spider-Man

Spider-Man, one of the most popular heroes in all of pop culture, will return to the screen this year. Interestingly, it won't be in the form of Tom Holland’s Spidey in live-action or the MCU proper.

Instead, the character is getting the spotlight in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a new animated Disney+ series that follows the hero at the start of his journey.

The story takes place in a universe similar to the MCU but different in some key ways, such as Norman Osborn becoming Peter Parker’s mentor instead of Tony Stark.

Hudson Thames (What If…?) will voice Spidey for the series, which will have ten episodes in its first season.

The last time fans saw the character in any form was 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 29.

Daredevil

Another fan-favorite vigilante is Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, who will show up in two projects this year.

The first is Daredevil: Born Again, the long-awaited continuation of the original canceled Netflix series. Matt Murdock’s new story sees the protector of Hell’s Kitchen begrudgingly team up with Kingpin as new threats emerge in the form of Muse and Bullseye.

Daredevil will also appear in the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, with Cox lending his voice.

The character’s previous appearance was in 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law where he had a steamy fling with Tatiana Maslany’s titular lawyer.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 29, while Daredevil: Born Again debuts on March 4.

Frank Castle/Punisher

Alongside Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will return in Daredevil: Born Again—his first appearance in the MCU proper.

Many feel that Bernthal was born to play the role of Frank Castle, so audiences are stoked to see him coming back.

The story surrounding his return remains a mystery, but the trailer for the show does tease that the anti-hero has a large role to play.

Daredevil: Born Again debuts on Disney+ on March 4

Sam Wilson/Captain America

After co-leading a Disney+ series, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson finally returns in his own movie, Captain America: Brave New World.

This marks the first Captain America movie without Chris Evans, which will also be Sam Wilson’s first full adventure holding onto the shield and its iconic mantle.

It certainly won’t be a run in the park, however. Not only will he be going up against the elusive Leader, but he’ll be going toe-to-toe with an angry Harrison Ford (also known as the Red Hulk).

If the trailers are any indication, this could also be the start of Sam’s journey leading a newly formed team of Avengers.

Audiences recently spent some time with Sam Wilson in What If…? Season 3 as he led the Avengers in massive mech suits.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters worldwide on February 14.

Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Where there’s a Captain America, there’s a Falcon. In this case, that role is filled by Danny Rameriz’s Joaquin Torres, who was first set up in Disney+’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (which also served as his latest appearance).

This time around, Torres will be getting a fancy green suit to zip around the skies with Sam.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters worldwide on February 14.

Isaiah Bradley

Carl Lumbly’s Isaiah Bradley was first introduced with his tragic origin story in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Now, the previously government-discarded super-soldier is back in action in Captain America: Brave New World. However, things aren’t going smoothly, as the trailer reveals that he seems to be one of the first subjected to The Leader’s tricks, which causes him to go haywire like the Winter Soldier did back in the day.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters worldwide on February 14.

Yelena Belova

It's hard to argue against Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova being universally considered one of the best additions to the MCU in the Multiverse Saga.

The last time fans saw her was in 2021’s Hawkeye, where she had a bone to pick with Clint Barton and some hilarious banter with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

Four long years later, she’s finally back in two projects for 2025, the first being Thunderbolts*.

While Thunderbolts* is an ensemble movie, she’ll basically be leading the narrative in a story that many feel could be considered a direct sequel to Black Widow (especially given the involvement of Red Guardian and Taskmaster).

Yelena will also have a main part to play in the animated R-rated series Marvel Zombies, the spinoff of a Season 1 episode of What If…?.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2, while Marvel Zombies lands on Disney+ on October 3.

Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes will be returning to the big screen in Thunderbolts*. Surprisingly, he’s not currently expected to play a part in Captain America: Brave New World.

Before teaming up with the band of misfits in Thunderbolts*, he’ll first be going against the newly formed group—which honestly feels a little parallel to his days as The Winter Soldier.

The character’s previous appearances include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the final season of What If…?.

Thunderbolts* debuts in theaters on May 2.

Red Guardian

Fans just spent some time with David Harbour’s Red Guardian in the final season of What If…?, but there’s even more to come from the character in 2025.

Red Guardian (who was almost designed very differently) will be a key member of the titular team of this summer’s Thunderbolts* alongside his daughter Yelena. He, alongside everyone else in the movie, is posed to return for both upcoming Avengers films as well.

The character will also be getting another animated appearance this year, thanks to Marvel Zombies.

Thunderbolts* debuts in theaters on May 2, with Marvel Zombies hitting Disney+ on October 3.

John Walker

Wyatt Russell’s John Walker was set up to be a sympathetic villain in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and now his story finally gets to continue in 2025––a return the actor has been excited about for a while now.

Walker, now known as US Agent, will be part of Thunderbolts*, offering a second handy-dandy metal shield to the titular team. While Walker may never be a full hero, this movie will likely paint him in a much better light than his introductory show did.

Hopefully, the movie will also provide more context on why Val ever offered him the title of US Agent in the first place.

John Walker technically showed up in an episode of What If…? Season 3 recently, but one could have easily missed it.

Thunderbolts* debuts in theaters on May 2.

Riri Williams/Ironheart

Dominque Thorne’s Ironheart first appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, and now, she’s finally getting her own series.

On June 27, audiences will finally get to know Riri Williams a little better in the Disney+ show Ironheart, where she‘ll be going up against Anthony Ramos’ The Hood—a battle of science vs. magic.

The show is also heavily rumored to introduce Sasha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto for the first time.

Riri was most recently seen in What If…?, as part of a dystopian universe in which an old and decrepit Mysterio rules a destroyed Earth.

Her next animated adventure is also coming in 2025 with Marvel Zombies.

Shang-Chi

One of the biggest injustices of the Multiverse Saga is how little Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi has been used since his movie—which is to say, basically not at all.

Sadly, the trend of his absence in live-action will continue in 2025. However, thanks to Marvel Zombies, he will once again appear in animated form.

The character was last seen animated into a Wild West scenario in What If…? Season 3.

Marvel Zombies lands on Disney+ on October 3.

Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

With Agatha All Along, fans were hoping to see Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch resurrected. Unfortunately, Wanda Maximoff remains dead—for now.

In the meantime, a version of the beloved character will return in 2025 as part of Marvel Zombies, where she poses the biggest threat within the undead horde.

Marvel Zombies lands on Disney+ on October 3.

Kate Bishop

While fans are still waiting for Hawkeye Season 2, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop will next be seen in Marvel Zombies.

Her next live-action appearance remains a mystery, but it’s likely a good guess to assume she’ll pop up in Avengers: Doomsday––or, at the very least, play a large role in the MCU going forward.

She last appeared in What If…? Season 3.

Marvel Zombies lands on Disney+ on October 3.

Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Right next to Yelena, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan is another fan-favorite addition to the MCU post-Infinity Saga.

While she won't appear in live-action in 2025, Ms. Marvel will be a leading character in Marvel Zombies.

Kamala Khan was last seen as part of the leading trip in The Marvels (something she even talked to The Direct about). The character is also expected to play a big part in the upcoming Avengers films, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Marvel Zombies lands on Disney+ on October 3.

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has not been seen in the MCU since The Marvels.

The character’s next appearance will be in Marvel Zombies later this year.

Despite The Marvels' performance critically and at the box office, Captain Marvel is expected to remain a pillar of the MCU.

Marvel Zombies lands on Disney+ on October 3.

Okoye

Danai Gurira's Okoye is finally returning, but in an unexpected form, partaking in Marvel Zombies.

The character was last seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which ended with the Okoye taking on a new status quo outside of Wakanda and with her brand new Midnight Angel armor.

Marvel Zombies lands on Disney+ on October 3.

The MCU kicks off in 2025 with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Wednesday, January 29 on Disney+.