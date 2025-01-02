Captain America 4's Secret Villain Just Got Fully Exposed by New Merch (Photos)

New Captain America 4 merchandise shared the best look yet at the MCU film's biggest secret villain.

From Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder to Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has no shortage of villains to face in Captain America: Brave New World. The insanity does not even stop there, thanks to appearances by the Serpent Society and Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk.

While plot details on Mackie's first MCU solo movie are still under wraps, what is clear is that he has the biggest fight to date standing in front of him.

Captain America 4 Villain Shown Off on New Merch

Amazon listed multiple new pieces of merchandise from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, providing the best look yet at Tim Blake Nelson's Leader, one of Captain America 4's main villains.

One image teased Nelson's Samuel Sterns fully evolved into the villainous Leader, complete with an enlarged skull that embraces the character's look from Marvel Comics:

Marvel Studios

Another image provided a full-body look at Nelson as Sterns wearing a button-up shirt and jacket while standing in front of a massive forest:

Marvel Studios

The final image utilized the same portrait of Nelson with an all-green hue next to a reddened picture of Harrison Ford's Red-Hulked-out Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, one of Captain America 4's other villains (read more about the Red Hulk here).

Marvel Studios

As noted, these images give fans the first full look at Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/The Leader in his first MCU appearance since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. The only marketing material teasing him before this was a brief look at his back in the movie's first official trailer (at the 1:04 mark).

The Leader's Role in Captain America 4

While Giancarlo Esposito and Harrison Ford have gotten plenty of shine in Captain America 4 trailers, Marvel has done everything in its power to keep Nelson's villain a mystery.

Considering he is expected to be one of the main villains alongside Ross and Seth Voelker, this will keep anticipation high for what he will bring to the table.

While some were underwhelmed at the first look at the Leader in a Funko Pop!, these photos confirm he will come into the MCU looking at least close to how he looks in the comics. The real question moving forward is how he will be utilized in the story.

For the time being, Marvel seems intent on keeping the Leader as hidden as possible in marketing material for Captain America 4.

Sterns is already teased to be involved with the Red Hulk's origin story, setting the stage for him to be one of the most terrifying villains seen in the Multiverse Saga to date. That also does not take into account his intellect and expected desire for revenge, which has been manifesting in-universe for nearly two decades.

Now, with the sequel fast approaching its release date, Nelson's long-awaited return to the MCU will only add to the anticipation building for the MCU's first 2025 theatrical release.

Captain America: Brave New World is due to hit theaters on February 14.