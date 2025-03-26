Fans of Daredevil: Born Again have something in common with the MCU show's new young star, Camila Rodriguez.

Episode 4 of Daredevil: Born Again introduced audiences to an intriguing new character, Angela, played by Camila Rodriguez. This led to fan questions about the young Marvel star and her history with Marvel Studios.

Biography Details on Camila Rodriguez - Age, Filmography & More

Disney+

Camila Rodriguez Got Her Acting Start by Attending Conventions

When asked by TresA how she began acting, 15-year-old Camila Rodriguez began by explaining her passion for "movies and TV shows" and her love of the craft, saying, "I also find acting very therapeutic:"

"My love of acting definitely comes from my love of movies and TV shows. I see in movies how the actors move people by just telling a person’s story and get people to connect to the characters that they play. I love doing that, whether I am doing a movie or I am doing an audition, I always prioritise serving the text. I also find acting very therapeutic in a way and it fulfils my soul to read brilliant scripts with compelling stories."

Like many MCU fans, Camila attended conventions; but she did so with the plan to "expose myself to professionals in the industry," and it's where she ultimately met her agent:

"I got started in the industry by going to conventions to expose myself to professionals in the industry and after a few conventions I got invited to present myself to managers and agents. That’s where I met my current lovely manager, Myrna Lieberman. My manager then introduced me to my current amazing agency, the Osbrink Agency. If it were not for my team, I would not be where I am today."

Camila's First Role Was on Station 19

Known for her appearances on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Extended Family, the Disney+ actress' first role was on Station 19 in 2023.

According to Camila (via TresA), playing Lupe on Station 19 was "my first role in a dramatic series:"

"In 'Station 19,' Lupe was my first role in a dramatic series. I had never really played such an emotional role in my life and it was challenging to stay in that emotion of worry and sadness."

She then noted that while she did her emotional homework, "it was not difficult to come back to reality at the end of shooting."

Camila Has Worked With Marvel Before

Camila Rodriguez is no stranger to the MCU as she worked with Marvel Studios in a Disney Channel marketing video for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the promo for the 2021 film, she and a panel of Disney Channel kids broke down the Multiverse, which was intercut with footage of Spider-Man's Tom Holland and Zendaya.

In her current Marvel role in Daredevil: Born Again, Camila Rodriguez plays Angela Del Toro, the niece of Hector Ayala, or the White Tiger, who was briefly shown in Episode 3.

But it wasn't until Episode 4 that she was officially introduced and angry about her uncle's death. What's particularly intriguing about her role is that Angela becomes the White Tiger in the comics, and Daredevil: Born Again shows she's now in possession of the White Tiger amulet.

Check out which MCU film character appeared in Daredevil: Born Again here!

Camila Has Already Co-Led a Movie

While Camila Rodriguez is an up-and-coming star, she already has experience in co-leading a movie.

In 2023, she starred in The Naughty Nine, a Disney Channel Original movie (which premiered a day later on Disney+), where she played Dulce Guettierez.

When asked about her experience (via TresA), Camila compared filming The Naughty Nine in Montreal to "summer camp:"

"Working with the cast felt like I was at summer camp. We had really built a whole family during the three months that we were in Montreal, Canada. It was really emotional when we all had to say goodbye after we had built such strong connections with each other."

She shared how she and co-star Winslow Fegley "became actual friends," and much of what is shown in The Naughty Nine was a friendship "that is also alive and well off the screen:"

"Winslow and I initially kind of met during our chemistry read and what was so brilliant about our chemistry read is that when we were doing our scenes it felt like we had been best friends our whole life. When we met in person, we instantly clicked and became actual friends. A lot of the friendship that you see on the screen is a friendship that is also alive and well off the screen."

Will Disney release The Naughty Nine 2? Here's everything we know.

Camila Loves Knives Out & The Office

As for Camila's favorite movies and television shows, she admitted to TresA that she's a "murder mystery fan," with Rian Johnson's Knives Out being her favorite film (lucky for her, Knives Out 3 will be dropping on Netflix):

"I am a big murder mystery fan. My favourite movie is 'Knives Out' because of the plot twists and how brilliant the actors are in the movie. I also really love 'La La Land.' I love that, instead of the “good” ending, it is the right ending for the characters."

The Daredevil star is also a fan of The Office, having "rewatched it four times already," as well as Netflix's Stranger Things:

"My favourite show is definitely 'The Office.' I think at this point I have probably rewatched it four times already and the jokes never get old. I also love 'Stranger Things.' It built such a world that I am obsessed with. I even have a 'Stranger Things' hoodie!"

Apart from movies and TV, Camila enjoys spending her free time practicing "self care" to "really get out of my head:"

"I love to practice self care in my free time. As an actress who constantly does auditions, I can sometimes get in my head and overthink about the quality of my performances. I do things like journaling, meditation, and reading to calm my brain and really get out of my head."

How To Follow Camila Rodriguez Online

Fans looking to keep up with Camila Rodriguez on social media can follow her on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Find out how Daredevil: Born Again's Camila Rodriguez could become the MCU's 11th Young Avenger here!

Episode 7 of Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.