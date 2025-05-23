MCU Daredevil Movie: Charlie Cox Reveals What Fans Must Do to Make It Happen At Marvel Studios

In order to make a Daredevil movie happen within the MCU, Marvel fans have one important job to do, according to star Charlie Cox. Cox is in the midst of a resurgence in the MCU thanks to Daredevil: Born Again's first season being released on Disney+, allowing him to continue playing his fan-favorite Marvel antihero.

Charlie Cox told MCU fans to let Marvel Studios know their desire to see a Daredevil movie made within the MCU. While Cox has shone in the streaming world, with three seasons of his original Daredevil show on Netflix before starting Daredevil: Born Again in 2025, Daredevil's time on the big screen has been limited.

Speaking with Scott Mantz for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Cox was asked what it would take to make a Daredevil movie happen. Admitting that he was "the worst person to ask," he shared his gratitude for what he's been able to do as Daredevil, particularly telling the story "in long form:"

"I'm the worst person to ask, I have no idea, you have to ask the grown-ups. I don't know anything, and I like not knowing anything. The only thing I'll say is I'm such a happy camper. I'm so thrilled to be here, and I love that I get to tell the story in long form."

He later reflected on getting to view episodes of his show in theaters, calling it a shame that it does not happen for fans. Further, he urged fans to "write letters" to Marvel and share their desire for a Daredevil movie to be made

"And also, because I'm part of the show, you guys just had the experience we get every season. We get to see the first two episodes on the big screen, so I get that experience. And it is a shame, because, particularly with that pilot, it's such a cinematic episode that it feels like it deserves to be seen on the big screen. I don’t know, just write letters, everyone just write letters to them."

Thus far, Charlie Cox's only movie appearance in the MCU was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which gave him a long-awaited meeting with Tom Holland's Peter Parker. He also has roles in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, along with his own solo series on Disney+.

Originally introduced in Netflix's Daredevil and the Defenders Saga, Cox returned to the MCU in the Multiverse Saga, culminating in his own Daredevil: Born Again series. Embarking on an emotional journey to return to his vigilante ways, Matt faced a newly elected Mayor Wilson Fisk and his anti-vigilante task force, whose reign of terror over New York became a real danger. Almost all of Cox's appearances as Daredevil in the MCU are available to stream on Disney+.

Will Daredevil Get His Own Marvel Movie?

Marvel Studios

While Daredevil's status for getting his own solo movie is still unknown, Marvel may potentially have some challenges on that front.

Recently, Kingpin star Vincent D'Onofrio revealed that his character cannot appear in MCU movies, meaning he will be limited to the Disney+ side of things for the foreseeable future. His absence would certainly take at least one aspect of Daredevil's story away in a solo movie, particularly with how closely tied they are to one another in the streaming world.

Also in play is Daredevil potentially being restricted from a movie perspective, with Marvel possibly not being able to give him his own solo film due to legal rights.

While nothing has been confirmed on that front, even with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 confirmed for release sometime in 2026, the question of a Daredevil movie will be a prominent one in the MCU's expanding future.