Deadpool & Wolverine's Lady Deadpool actress opened up about her involvement in the MCU threequel in a lengthy social media post.

Lady Deadpool (aka Wanda Wilson) appeared in Deadpool 3 in the latter half of the film as part of the Deadpool Corps. tasked to prevent Deadpool Prime and Wolverine from stopping Cassandra Nova from using Paradox's Time Ripper.

Similar to many of the Deadpool Variants, Lady Deadpool has the same regenerative abilities and is a highly skilled expert with a variety of weapons.

Lady Deadpool Actress Reflects on Playing Deadpool 3's Wanda Wilson

Following the film's release, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' wife, confirmed on Instagram that she brought Lady Deadpool to life in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In her post on the photo-sharing platform, Lively looked back at her first superhero film with Reynolds, which was 2011's Green Lantern, revealing that it was Reynolds who introduced them to Deadpool:

"In 2010, I was on 'Gossip Girl' and about to film my first superhero movie, 'Green Lantern,' with my kind Canadian costar, Ryan Reynolds. He told me, our other costar, another superhero newby, Taika Waititi, and all of us about Deadpool for the first time. It was a 'meta' superhero. Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika because he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals."

The actress thought that a Deadpool movie was "never gonna happen:"

"We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen."

Lively then talked about Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld's post about Lady Deadpool, and how she is based on her, pointing out that "the universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes:"

"Just before all this in 2010, Rob Liefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time, go to the next slide for his words. 'Deadpool' wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with Ryan Reynolds. 12 years later, I read Rob’s post. A year after that, 'Deadpool 3' was filmed. And today it’s in theaters. The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes."

It is quite fitting that Lively became the first actress to portray Lady Deadpool in live-action. Aside from her obvious connection to Ryan Reynolds, the fact that the character is based on her is the final icing on the cake.

It remains to be seen if Lady Deadpool will return to the MCU in the future. Given that she did not die in the movie, there is a strong chance that a comeback is in the cards alongside the other members of the Deadpool Corps.

Lively then offered high praise to Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, calling him someone who is in "a league of his own:"

"Shawn Levy is in a league of his own. On and off-screen. There will never be another. His insane body of work speaks for itself. Thank you buddy for bringing me along with you in ways big and small. What a ride you’re all in for… 'Deadpool & Wolverine' IN THEATERS NOW Xoxo - LP"

Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters worldwide.

