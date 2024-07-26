Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has some major injuries to his face in Deadpool & Wolverine which date back to his 2018 movie.

Deadpool's Face Injuries Explained

20th Century Fox

Wade Wilson was struck with his facial disfigurement in Deadpool after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Accepting his fate, the former Special Forces operative was sought out by a mysterious recruiter who promised he could not only cure his cancer but also grant him exceptional abilities.

Having signed an offer, Wade traveled to a facility where he underwent experimentation by Ajax, who injected him with a serum to awaken the mutant genes that were already dormant within him.

The goal behind the experiment was to not only cure his cancer but to turn Wade into a superhuman who Ajax could sell off to the highest bidder.

20th Century Fox

But as the catalyst for the serum was adrenaline, Wade had to undergo extreme torture to awaken his abilities. This culminated with him being placed in a chamber to starve him of oxygen and leave him on the verge of death for days on end.

Not only did this torture awaken the mutant gene but it also enhanced his cancer cells, leading to the permanent disfigurement seen on his face across the franchise.

20th Century Fox

Deadpool & Wolverine is playing now in theaters.

Read more about Deadpool on The Direct:

Who is Cassandra Nova? MCU’s First Omega Level Mutant Debuts in Deadpool 3

Deadpool & Wolverine's Big DC Actor Cameo Explained (Spoilers)

Deadpool & Wolverine's Heartbreaking Henry Delaney Tribute Explained