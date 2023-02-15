Peacemaker Season 2 Gets Release Update from James Gunn

Fans of Peacemaker should not worry about Season 2 of the HBO Max series, as despite not showing up on the DCU Chapter 1 slate, James Gunn still has offered a promising update on the project.

Gunn recently pulled the curtain back on his new plans for DC Studios, after taking up office as co-CEO of the blue brand back in November.

The director-turned-executive offered glimpses at 10 new projects, including a new Superman movie, a Green Lantern TV series, and a Creature Commandos animated show. But one name that was noticeably absent was John Cena's Peacemaker.

Last Fall, Gunn said that Peacemaker Season 2 would shoot "in just a few months;" however, that does not seem to be the anymore, with it seemingly put on the back-burner.

Is Peacemaker Canceled?

DC

After questions about Peacemaker Season 2 surfaced online, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn tweeted offering an update on the HBO Max series.

Replying to a tweet pondering if Peacemaker had been canceled, Gunn said the sophomore season was "just postponed" as the DC executive works on "Superman: Legacy [and] Waller first:"

Heck no, just postponed while I work on 'Legacy.' 'Waller' first. 'PM' after.

Both Superman: Legacy and Waller were announced as a part of Gunn's DCU unveil, with the DC Studios headman writing Legacy while Waller is headed up by Doom Patrol show creator Jeremy Carver and Watchmen writer Christal Henry.

Last month, Gunn spoke on Waller and bringing back Viola Davis' Suicide Squad character yet again. In his description of the HBO Max series, he remarked that while it is not Peacemaker, "[it] basically follows up Peacemaker:"

"Viola Davis is coming back as her character, Amanda Waller. This is also going to have some of the 'Peacemaker 'team in it as regulars on the show. This basically follows up 'Peacemaker'. We have two great creatives working on it: Christal Henry, who was a writer on Watchmen, and Jeremy Carver who created Doom Patrol. They have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic."

Gunn's co-CEO Peter Safran followed this up by saying that Waller will actually "sit between Peacemaker Season 1 and Season 2."

James Gunn echoed this sentiment when speaking with The Wrap, calling Waller "a continuation" of John Cena's super-powered series:

“Viola [Davis] is still playing Waller and she has Team Peacemaker in this. This is really a continuation from Peacemaker.”

For those who were worried Peacemaker Season 2 may have been axed, worry not. It is still coming, it is just a matter of when. While production seemed ready to go mere months ago, plans have changed as Gunn takes the reins at the blue brand.

So, when will Season 2 of John Cena's DC series actually start streaming?

It will likely be a while. Right now James Gunn is occupied working on a number of projects within the DCU, the biggest of which being Superman: Legacy.

When fans actually see Peacemaker again hinges on if Gunn is, in fact, directing the Superman reboot or not. If the DC executive wants to be as involved in Peacemaker Season 2 as he was in Season 1, then that pushes this back even further.

What is likely to happen - especially if Gunn directs Superman: Legacy (like his partner Peter Safran wants him to) - is Peacemaker Season 2 gets handed off to another creative team with Gunn in an advisory role.

Seeing as Waller (along with Creature Commandos) are supposedly set to release as a bit of a DCU appetizer before it officially kicks off with Legacy, that could mean audiences could potentially see Peacemaker return sometime in late 2024, at the absolute earliest.

2025 or 2026 seem more likely though. The series still has a lot of work ahead of it, so if plans come together sooner rather than later a release either right before or shortly after Superman: Legacy's July 11, 2025, feels about right for Peacemaker Season 2.