Doctor Doom Can't Stop Dancing In New Avengers: Doomsday Official Wrap Party Video

Avengers: Doomsday officially wrapped filming and won’t land in theaters until December 18, 2026, but one of Marvel’s most notorious villains is stealing the spotlight in an unexpected way. A new video shared online from the film’s wrap party shows Doctor Doom letting loose on the dance floor, well, a video hologram of him, at least.

The clip, originally posted to action designer and fight coordinator Micah Karns’ Instagram Stories, captures a surreal scene where the supervillain dances to electronic music while partygoers watch and mingle around it. The video quickly spread online, giving fans a rare peek behind the scenes at how the cast and crew celebrated five months of production on Marvel Studios' Doomsday.

Instagram

The clip of Doctor Doom showing off his dance moves is the latest in a string of teases surrounding the villain. Earlier this month, fans got their clearest look yet at his design when photos from the entrance of the 2025 Walt Disney Marketing Expo featuring Doom alongside other popular Disney characters circulated widely online. Additional footage from the event highlighted a dramatic laser show, depicting Doom flying, seated on his throne, and wielding his powers, which helped boost fan anticipation ahead of Avengers: Doomsday’s official production wrap.

Avengers: Doomsday officially wrapped production in mid-September 2025, following an intense five-month shoot that commenced in April. According to reports, Marvel Studios filmed across at least two international locations, including Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, UK, and the deserts of Bahrain. The film features a sprawling ensemble cast that includes several longtime MCU stars, numerous post-Endgame additions, and a handful of actors from the FOX X-Men films.

The highly anticipated movie is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, best known for helming some of Marvel Studios’ most beloved films, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame. Doomsday screenwriter Stephen McFeely co-wrote each of those films with his longtime writing partner Christopher Markus, who will not return for Doomsday or its 2027 sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

The wrap marks a major milestone for Marvel, which has positioned Avengers: Doomsday as a game-changing event film. In April, star Anthony Mackie told Collider that Doomsday is a story that "really pushes the boundaries," adding that "everyone is expendable."

Of course, Doctor Doom’s hologram cameo at the event teases the MCU debut of Victor von Doom, portrayed by Iron Man actor and Oscar winner Robert Downey, Jr. in a new role. As countless fan theories about Doctor Doom’s origins and motivations in the film run rampant, his presence at the wrap festivities signals just how important the character has become to Marvel’s plans.

Doctor Doom Rumors Swirl Around Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel

The dancing hologram wasn’t the only thing fueling excitement around Avengers: Doomsday. The project has been surrounded by leaks, rumors, and speculation about which heroes and villains will appear for months.

After Marvel Studios announced over 25 members of the film’s massive cast during a nearly five-and-a-half-hour livestream in March, the studio’s Instagram account and president, Kevin Feige, both teased that more cast members would be revealed. The teases set off a flurry of speculation, with many noticing that prominent X-Men actors like Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, Anna Paquin, and Shawn Ashmore were conspicuously absent from the current cast list. Others noted that popular MCU stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Hailee Steinfeld hadn’t been announced.

One of the biggest reports claims that Chris Evans may return to the cinematic universe in some capacity. While Evans has publicly stated he’s moved on from the MCU, persistent rumors suggest Marvel could bring him back either as Steve Rogers, his former Fantastic Four character Johnny Storm (seen briefly in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine), or even as Nomad, a persona Rogers adopted in the comics after abandoning the Captain America moniker.

Doctor Doom himself has been the subject of intense speculation. Some rumors claim he’ll appear only briefly, teasing larger plans for future movies, while others suggest that Downey will portray a Doom variant who could be replaced by a different version of the character, played by a different actor, down the line.

As Avengers: Doomsday heads into post-production, Marvel is expected to keep most plot details tightly under wraps. Still, between the wrap party video, speculation about the possible returns of fan-favorite characters, and ongoing leaks about massive superhero crossovers, anticipation for the film continues to grow. If Doctor Doom’s dance moves are any indication, Avengers: Doomsday will have no shortage of surprises.