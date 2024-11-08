Avengers: Doomsday's Joe and Anthony Russo updated fans on the movie's script status, but the directors' comments could spell trouble for what's to come.

Little is known about what the film has in store, other than it will bring Robert Downey Jr. back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom (unless RDJ appears in another MCU movie first) and that it will tee up the grand finale of Phase Six in Avengers: Secret Wars.

As the movie speeds toward its imminent production next year, more details have trickled out, including rumors that Spider-Man may have a key role in Avengers: Doomsday's plot.

Joe Russo Talks Avengers: Doomsday's Script Status

Marvel Studios

Speaking to Collider, Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo provided a bit of insight into where the movie is currently at with its script.

Joe Russo noted that they are "right in the middle of the writing process" while also confirming that Stephen McFeely is helming the script without frequent collaborator Christopher Markus.

In the same interview, the directing duo confirmed that the cast, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, will start shooting in spring 2025. Given the fast-approaching production start for the upcoming Avengers movies, this writing update may strike some as troubling.

Markus and McFeely got to work on the scripts for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame in January 2016, a full year before those movies would start filming. McFeely may have started sooner, but his involvement in Doomsday was not announced until July 2024 at San Diego Comic-Con.

It should be noted that writing will continue into the film's shoot, with scene revisions being incredibly likely. However, this shortened timeframe, paired with the seeming lack of a finalized script, is concerning when filming is just around the corner.

The Russo brothers continued by discussing their involvement in the writing of Doomsday, citing how they have previously "worked very closely" in the scriptwriting of their films:

Anthony: "We've always worked very closely with Markus and McFeely through all the work that we've done together..." Joe: "They're both partners at AGBO with us... We're very tight collaborators, all of us."

Should Fans Be Concerned About Avengers: Doomsday?

Fans are well aware that Marvel Studios has walked a rocky path since the release of Avengers: Endgame, with some of the best and worst MCU projects releasing in its wake.

On top of this, several productions have seen their fair share of trouble, such as the extensive reshoots on Captain America: Brave New World, the ever-changing status of Mahershala Ali's Blade, and the possible cancellation of certain MCU movies on the slate.

While Deadpool & Wolverine was a grand slam, Marvel Studios needs Avengers: Doomsday to deliver on all fronts. The MCU is no stranger to going in without a fully-formed script. The first Iron Man went in without a complete script and, luckily, was still able to triumph thanks to skillful improvisation and writing drafts on shooting days.

Lacking a cohesive plan has not always worked out for Marvel Studios projects, though. Even some of the best projects, like Black Panther, have been criticized for their third acts, a result of last-minute changes and not sticking to one vision from the get-go.

This vastly contrasts with DC Studios head James Gunn's approach to his upcoming cinematic universe, saying on Threads that they would not move forward with green-lighting or casting a film until a satisfactory script has been produced to ensure the movie's quality.

Hopefully, though, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and co. have a strong understanding of where Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel are headed, and these worries can be put to rest.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on May 1, 2026.