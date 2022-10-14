She-Hulk Director Reveals Daredevil’s Original Post-Credits Scene (Exclusive)

Disney+'s latest MCU series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, wrapped up with a larger-than-life metamorphic bang. However, before the final credits rolled, the show accomplished a tremendous feat in bringing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock to the MCU fold.

Introduced in the penultimate episode, The Man Without Fear battled Jennifer Walters in the courtroom during the day and tangoed with her in her bedroom at night, shown to take the infamous "walk of shame" the following morning still clad in his newly-designed red-and-yellow suit.

However, it was revealed that the humorous walk of shame scene was intended for a different point in the episode.

Daredevil & She-Hulk Post-Credits Scenes Connection

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Pamela Gores, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director Kat Coiro spoke on what was supposed to be a post-credits scene for Episode 8, the re-introduction of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock into the Marvel universe.

Corio noted that Murdock's "walk of shame" following his night with Jennifer Walters was intended to be included after the episode, but the scene ending up "play(ing) rhythmically better to be the way it is:"

“Oh, his walk of shame was originally going to be that. And then I think it just played rhythmically better to be the way it is. But that’s where that was originally…”

After Murdock's walk of shame, the camera cuts back to Jen who in traditional fashion breaks the fourth wall and questions whether the episode should be ending there ("Doesn't it feel like this episode should be over?"). This alludes to the fact that this episode originally did end with Jennifer and Matt's hookup, before changes were made to conclude with the gala sequence.

In another interview between ComicBook and She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao, Gao touched on how Murdock's version of the character in the Disney+ series wasn't necessarily compared to or pitched as his prior Netflix version:

“It wasn’t really a conversation we had. We were basically just told like, ‘Pitch us what you wanna do and we’ll say yes or no.’ You know, that’s kind of how everything is run there. It’s just, ’Pitch us what you wanna do and we’ll tell you what you can and what you can’t do.’”

Furthermore, Gao spoke on Murdock's lighter side that was showcased in She-Hulk, citing "there's gotta be moments where they crack a smile:"

“Yeah because, you know, like even if a character is dark and brooding, you gotta think in their entire lifetime, in the 24 hours a day, there’s gotta be moments where they crack a smile.”

How She-Hulk's Daredevil Could Move Forward in the MCU

Matt Murdock's walk of shame in She-Hulk was a prime example of the "lighter side" of the character those behind the series were attempting to convey.

Strolling along with a satisfied hum and boots in hand, the overly brooding version of the character previously introduced on Netflix took a step back in lieu of, simply, a man with (met) needs.

It's reasonable to assume that this side of Cox's vigilante will be highlighted again in Daredevil: Born Again, a series set to hit Disney+ sometime in Spring 2024. However, the darker tones viewers have come to know and love will most definitely be put at least somewhat on the forefront yet again. Still, next to nothing is known about this series, according to the lead man himself.

It's also worth noting the switch to have the walk of shame scene included in the actual episode itself rather than as a post-credits scene. While, yes, it was a quick snippet that didn't seem to derive from the episode's overall runtime, Coiro's mention of it fitting "rhythmically better" speaks to the show's attention to pacing and character focus.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.