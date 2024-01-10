Here's Who Killed Echo's Father In the MCU

Before Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez fell down the rabbit hole with Vincent D'onofrio's Kingpin, Echo first experienced the tragic loss of her dad.

Cox's character was first introduced as a villain to audiences when she appeared against Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop in the hit Hawkeye series.

Most uniquely, she happens to be of indigenous background while also being deaf and an amputee—resulting in a truly unique addition to the MCU's larger-than-life roster. Ahead of her streaming series, Echo, some might need a refresher on a few key points in Maya's history.

This is Who Killed Echo's Dad

The big reveal of who killed Echo's dad happens in Episode 3 of Hawkeye, "Echoes."

Sometime after the Blip in 2018, Maya Lopez returned from a sparring match to Fat Man Auto Repair, a shop where her father usually resides. Sadly for her, this visit does not go as planned.

Marvel

She quickly realizes there is someone inside slaughtering countless people—none other than Jeremy Renner's Ronin.

By the timeAlaqua Cox's Echo gets there, there's nothing she can do. But she does get one final moment with her dying father before he passes.

Marvel

While there are certainly plenty of other reasons why Maya Lopez went down the path she did, the death of her father only dug her in deeper.

Marvel

Hawkeye Confronts Maya Lopez

Hawkeye and Maya Lopez have their final big confrontation in Hawkeye Episode 5, "Ronin." It is here where Ronin once again upends Echo's entire life.

Marvel

In the initial brawl, Maya loses the upper hand and is defeated by Clint Barton. He tells her they are both the same, weapons of rage easily manipulated.

The hero goes on to reveal that the night he killed Maya's father, he was there thanks to an informant working for her boss, The Kingpin. The snitch in question was no other than Kazi Kazimierczak, Echo's partner at the time.

Marvel

While Echo does not want to hear it, Clint's words resonate with her. This leads the villain to eventually go on to kill Kazi and shoot Kingpin through the eye by the time Hawkeye's final episode rolls its credits.

