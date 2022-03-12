Hawkeye Spin-off Echo Receives Promising Filming Update

Marvel Studios finished off its 2021 slate with Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye series, finally giving the original Avenger his first long-awaited solo project. While telling his story, the show also set up adventures for exciting new characters like Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Alaqua Cox's Echo. Cox will even get to lead her own Echo solo series, which was officially confirmed during Disney+ Day 2021.

Maya Lopez started largely as an antagonist in Hawkeye, going after Clint Barton for allegedly killing her father during Clint's days as the vigilante Ronin. Eventually, this all led to a confrontation with Maya's "uncle," Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, who she attempted to kill at the end of the show.

Currently, Echo doesn't have a set release date or even any rumored timeframe for when filming will begin, all while fans look forward to seeing more of Cox's new hero. Now, that changes thanks to a new report that hints toward Marvel setting out a date for shooting in the southwestern USA.

Marvel

The Cosmic Circus revealed that Marvel Studios recently got access to film footage for Echo in Grantville and Social Circle, Georgia. The Social Circle shoot will take place April before moving to Grantsville from May 16 to May 20.

Additionally, location manager Ryan Schaetzle spoke to the Grantsville City Council asking for approval on a special filming permit. Reports indicate that he let the council know that the show needed a "story about a small town" and that their town "would be a big part of that."

Hawkeye Spin-Off Looking to Film Soon

Although Echo made her mark on the MCU in Hawkeye, there is very little information known about her upcoming solo project. Etan and Emily Cohen will write and co-produce the show and casting calls are out looking for supporting cast members, although the project remains largely in the dark production-wise.

Considering Maya Lopez's Native American background, filming in a small town makes some sense to get that feeling of closeness and family into her journey. This could be for either part of Echo's origin story or following up on her post-Hawkeye adventures, but either way, this location should set the Maya right at home in some form.

Anticipation is building quickly to see where Echo goes with Cox's character, especially with her notable ties to a villain as big as D'Onofrio's Kingpin. While this filming likely won't hold much of the big action sequences that are expected in most MCU productions, it should kick things off for this new character's first full project.

Echo is currently in the early stages of development for Marvel Studios ahead of its Disney+ debut.