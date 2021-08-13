Hawkeye Actress Reveals New Casting Details For Echo Disney+ Spin-off

Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye series has been confirmed to premiere in November 2021, but reports emerged that at least one character from the show will be receiving her own spinoff show: Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez aka Echo.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Maya Lopez is a deaf Native American character who has the ability to copy another person’s movements. The deaf vigilante also donned the Ronin mantle at one point, and this plot point could be further dissected in the upcoming Disney+ spinoff.

At this stage, it remains to be seen how Lopez will fit into Hawkeye's already-stacked narrative which involves a passing-of-the-bow moment for Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and the pursuit of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova for the titular Avenger. So far, set photos have shown that Echo will share scenes with The Clown, but it is unknown if this is a one-time alliance or a double-cross waiting to happen.

Updates about the spinoff have been scarce in the past months, but it was previously rumored that Echo is planning to film scenes as early as January 2022.

Now, it seems that this report has been further amplified by a recent social media post from Alaqua Cox herself.

ECHO CASTING CALL HAS EMERGED

Hawkeye star Alaqua Cox shared a casting call on her Instagram story that appears to be for the reported Echo spinoff series on Disney+.

The casting call revealed that the series is looking for two female roles named "Jessica" and "Iris."

Jessica is noted as a "strong, fiercely independent and unwavering" character that can tend toward "sullen at times." The actress should be fluent in American Sign Language:

Female, 15-18 years old, Native American or Latinx, Deaf. Strong, fiercely independent and unwavering. Can tend

towards sullen at times. *FLUENT IN ASL

Meanwhile, Iris is described as a "warm and nurturing" character:

Female, Late 20s/Early 30s, Native American or Latinx, Deaf. Warm and nurturing *FLUENT IN ASL

Both roles require deaf actresses to play the part.

Instagram

MORE REPRESENTATION FOR THE MCU

While there is no confirmation yet that this casting call from Alaqua Cox is for the reported Echo spinoff, many would agree that this is a positive development for the MCU because the show is looking for deaf actresses to play the part. This is in line with Marvel Studios' commitment to pushing for more representation in Phase 4.

There's a strong chance that the roles of "Jessica" and "Iris" are placeholder names for their respective characters, and it's possible that both of them are tied to already established Marvel characters from the comics. Maya Lopez is closely associated with major figures of the Marvel franchise like Daredevil and the Kingpin, so it's reasonable to assume that these female characters could potentially connect to either one of them.

On the flip side, it's also possible that these are original characters, allowing Marvel to create more story opportunities that would flesh out the arc of Echo in her own spinoff.

Aside from the reported casting, the spinoff could also pave the way for Clint Barton to return once again, especially considering Echo's connection to the Ronin mantle.

For now, fans can witness the MCU debut of Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez when Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.