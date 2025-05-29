Marvel Studios Confirms Female James Bond Coming to the MCU

One of the MCU's upcoming projects that will premiere in 2025 will introduce fans to a new character that has been described as a female James Bond. The Fantastic Four: First Steps may be the only MCU film releasing throughout the rest of 2025, but Marvel Studios will be debuting multiple Disney+ shows, including Ironheart and Eyes of Wakanda.

Eyes of Wakanda, which is an animated series set to premiere on Disney+ on August 6, 2025, will feature a James Bond-like character who will be female. The mystery character will be a focal point of a spy/espionage storyline set in the Western Bronze Age.

According to Eyes of Wakanda showrunner, creator, and director Todd Harris, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Eyes of Wakanda animated series will introduce what he called "a Jane Bond," indicating that an important character in the series will be similar to 007 in terms of skill, intelligence, and more.

However, it is worth noting that Harris also mentioned that a "Wakanda-grade James Bond" will also be introduced, so fans will get a double dose of espionage thrills from James Bond-like characters:

"I really liked the idea of everyone's view of history. The story starts off during the end of the Western Bronze Age, and that spark sets off this giant spy-espionage story that reverberates through time.... You get Wakanda-grade James Bond, and sometimes a Jane Bond, with the backdrop of all the awesomeness that is Wakanda."

Harris did not give away specific character names and made sure to mention that there is still a lot of secrecy surrounding the series:

"We try to mirror the actual spirit of the nation of Wakanda by keeping as many secrets as possible."

However, it has been confirmed that Eyes of Wakanda will center around the Hatut Zeraze, which is Wakanda's version of secret police or special operatives. Most likely, the Jane Bond Harris mentioned will be a major member of the Hatut Zeraze.

Harris teased Eyes of Wakanda's main storyline a bit, alluding that the Hatut Zeraze will have to recover some stolen Vibranium. The creator/director/showrunner made sure to bring up how Vibranium fell into the hands of Steve Rogers and "changed the course of the world," so it will be extremely important for the Hatut Zeraze to not let the stolen element "turn into a bigger problem:"

"When an inciting incident releases some of these things into the wild, they've got to, in a very hush hush kind of way, make sure that these things don't turn into a bigger problem. We saw what happened when one disc got into the hands of one Super Soldier — it changed the course of the world."

Eyes of Wakanda will only include four episodes, all of which will be released on Disney+. Although the series isn't set to premiere publicly until August 6, 2025, a special screening of the first episode will be held on June 9, 2025.

It is also worth noting that Eyes of Wakanda will be the first Disney+ series in Phase 6 of the MCU.

How Eyes of Wakanda's Jane Bond Will Differ From Other Bond-like MCU Characters

Marvel Studios

The MCU has had its fair share of mysterious characters throughout the years, many of which turned out to be fan favorites. Specifically, more than one female hero in the franchise has seemingly been modeled as a female James Bond, with the most popular two being Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff (find out if she will ever return to the MCU here) and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova (whom fans just saw in Thunderbolts*).

However, Yelena and Natasha were Widows, whereas this Jane Bond will likely be a Wakandan warrior who is a part of the Hatut Zeraze.

In the comics, the Hatut Zeraze utilized Vibranium to help them during operations. For example, they wore suits made by Vibranium mesh, which gave the wearer the ability to be protected from projectiles and other attacks. The suits were even capable of stopping bullets or blade stabs, meaning the wearer was incredibly protected.

The Hatut Zeraze also used cloaking technology so that they could be invisible, giving operatives even more of an upper hand.

However, one of the biggest assets a Hatut Zeraze had in the comics was their boots. The boots worn by them were energy-dampening thanks to Vibranium in the boots' soles. Most notably, the wearer could fall several stories and not be harmed, as the energy field created by the Vibranium absorbed the impact. It is important to note, too, that the boots could also allow the wearer to run on walls or across water.

So, it is clear that, while James Bond-like characters have been seen in the MCU before, the one(s) introduced in Eyes of Wakanda will be entirely different, as they will have access to different resources and be a part of different types of operations.