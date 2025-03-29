Netflix's One Piece Season 2 will break a major franchise record whenever it is eventually released.

Based on Eiichiro Oda's pirating manga of the same name, the One Piece franchise has expanded to cover just about every corner of the modern media landscape.

This has included several One Piece movies, over 1300 episodes of anime (across 21 seasons), and two seasons of a live-action adaptation—the second of which is still incoming.

One Piece Season 2 Shatters Franchise Record

Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series will set a new mark never seen before in the over 30-year history of the beloved pirating franchise.

Whenever One Piece Season 2 is eventually released, it will shatter the record for the longest gap between seasons in the One Piece franchise, surpassing the previous record by a significant margin.

Typically, new seasons of One Piece content (exclusively the anime to this point) have been released fairly close to one another, with no gaps at all coming in many cases.

In fact, the first seven seasons (which ran from October 1999 to March 2005) were released unbroken, with new seasons starting exactly one week after the last started.

The first significant gap in releases did not come until between Seasons 7 and 8 where the show took almost a month off before starting the next batch of episodes.

Since then, the breaks between seasons have never been more than four or five weeks. That is why it is such a big deal for fans that Season 2 of the live-action series has been taking so long.

Season 1 was first released on August 31, 2023, meaning it will likely be well over two years before the second batch of episodes ever sees the light of day, taking the crown for the biggest gap between seasons in One Piece franchise history (read more about One Piece Season 1 on Netflix here).

When Will The One Piece Season 2 Streak End?

Now, the question becomes, when will the One Piece Season 2 dry streak eventually end?

As of writing, the clock is still rolling over on the series, and the mark at which this release record continues to grow larger every day. Luckily, it is clearer than ever when fans may be heading back to the Grand Line in Netflix's live-action adaptation.

After initially being expected to arrive sometime in 2025, the One Piece faithful have started to come to terms that may not happen. The series has been absent from 2025 Netflix promotional material for several months at this point, likely pointing to it coming sometime in 2026.

This was reiterated by series star Taz Skylar in a recent interview with The Direct. In that conversation, the Sanji actor teased that he does not see Season 2 coming any "further [out] than [the rumored 2026] window:"

"It's a great question. I've heard multiple versions myself, so I'd probably be getting myself into trouble if I did say. But at the same time, I can quite honestly say I don't think it's clear yet, but I could again, I don't know if I'm gonna get into trouble, but I could probably say with most confidence, it's not further than that [2026] window."

Seeing as the series wrapped production earlier this year and is now firmly into the post-production process, one can likely expect it to come earlier in 2026 rather than later.

This would put the show back into the spotlight as one of Netflix's first tentpole titles of the new year, something that feels just right for a franchise as beloved as One Piece.

Until then, the anime is ongoing with weekly releases coming to Crunchyroll and Netflix.