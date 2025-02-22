One Piece Season 2 Won't Release on Netflix Later Than This Window, Confirms Star (Exclusive)

One Piece star Taz Skylar revealed how long it will be before Season 2's release at the absolute latest.

Skylar played the charismatic Strawhat chef Sanji in the first season of Netflix's live-action adaptation of the long-running anime.

While filming for the series' second season only recently wrapped, a specific release window for One Piece Season 2 remains out at sea. Some had speculated the show could come back sometime in 2025, but that is looking less and less likely.

Netflix's One Piece Star Teases Season 2 Release

One Piece

Speaking with The Direct's Russ Millheim as a part of an exclusive conversation promoting his upcoming movie, Cleaner, One Piece actor Taz Skyler teased Season 2's potential release window.

When asked about Season 2's eventual debut on Netflix, Skylar revealed that while he could not disclose a specific date, he thinks the show is "not further [out] than [the rumored 2026] window:"

The Direct: "You're in 'One Piece,' which just wrapped Season 2, and so fans recently realized that it probably wasn't coming in 2025. Would you say that 2026 is a safe bet on when we should see the show?" Skylar: "It's a great question. I've heard multiple versions myself, so I'd probably be getting myself into trouble if I did say. But at the same time, I can quite honestly say I don't think it's clear yet, but I could again, I don't know if I'm gonna get into trouble, but I could probably say with most confidence, it's not further than that [2026] window."

Season 2 was supposedly set for a 2025 release at one point, as Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos mentioned during an Investors Call for the company in September 2024.

The winds of change have seemingly blown though, as One Piece Season 2 remains absent from marketing for the streamer's 2025 release slate. Because of this, many assumed One Piece Season 2 was pushed to a 2026 release window—as Skylar slyly alluded to.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Skylar hinted at where his role in the show as the venerable chef Sanji will go in the show's second season, cryptically saying, "It spins:"

The Direct: "Are there any vague teases that you can offer about how your role expands and what you have to offer the next season? As vague as you can be." Skylar: "It spins."

When Will One Piece Season 2 Be Released?

As mentioned by Taz Skylar, the One Piece Season 2 release looks as though it remains in flux.

At one point or another, it certainly seemed like the swashbuckling anime adaptation was set to return sometime this year, but it looks as though that is no longer the case.

It has been months since any mention of the show's 2025 release, which one can assume indicates that Netflix is at least weighing its options with the series.

All signs are pointing to Netflix having an absolutely stacked year of content for fans (read more about Netflix's 2025 TV slate here), with shows like The Witcher, My Life with the Walter Boys, and Stranger Things all lined up for a 2025 release.

If this means One Piece was pointed out of the year, then it is not as though Netflix will be hurting for big-name titles for fans to attach to.

What seems most likely at this point is One Piece was moved out of 2025 to be one of Netflix's first A-list projects of 2026, likely coming sometime in the first few months of next year.

Sadly, it could be quite some time before an official announcement is made, as Netflix tends to reveal its release plans quite close to the specific date (typically a matter of weeks beforehand).

So, for now, fans will be left to pour over every nugget of information they can get regarding the series—like the exciting reveal of Emily Rudd's Nami donning an iconic anime look in Season 2.

One Piece Season is now streaming on Netflix.