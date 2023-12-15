Fisk Season 3 Potential Release, Cast & Everything We Know

The successful Australian ABC Television series Fisk may return for Season 3.

Season 3 of Fisk was commissioned by ABC in November 2021 and released in 2022. It was filmed in North Melbourne, the same as Season 1, but this time without as many restrictions due to the pandemic.

Starring (and written by) Kitty Flanagan as Helen Tudor-Fisk, she has won three separate awards for her work on the show. Fisk also won Best Television Comedy Series at the 2021 AACTA Awards.

The storyline follows Flanagan's character, a lawyer whose life unravels professionally and personally, prompting her to relocate from Sydney to Melbourne.

When Could Fisk Season 3 Release?

Netflix

Following Season 2 last airing in November 2022, Season 3 of Fisk has yet to be green-lit.

Fisk star Julia Zemiro (who portrays Roz Gruber) shared with Yahoo! that she's hopeful for a Season 3, but it all starts with Kitty and Penny Flanagan writing a script:

"So Kitty and Penny are tonight working, and touring a lot doing Kitty’s show. So it’s really about, have they written it?"

In addition, Zemiro admitted that she feels "Season 2 ended on this beautiful kind of finish" but is still "crossing all [her] fingers and all [her] toes" that a Season 3 is made:

"I also feel like Season 2 ended on this beautiful kind of finish. She became partner, right? So-- but look, as Kitty likes to say, we’re happily writing one. Who knows if it gets made? So I’m crossing all my fingers and all my toes.”

Giving some hope for Season 3, Fisk began streaming on Netflix and gaining popularity. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Fisk was among the top 10 shows worldwide in its second week, following an initial week when Season 1 secured a top 10 spot in seven countries.

Season 2, commissioned in November 2021, premiered on October 26, 2022, with an approximately 11-month production cycle. Considering this timeline, if Fisk Season 3 were commissioned in 2024, it would likely not be released until late 2024 or early 2025.

Fisk Season 3's Potential Cast

Despite no official announcement for a Fisk Season 3, the expectation would be for most of the cast to return.

Kitty Flanagan serves as the comedy series's creator and lead actor. Renowned for her diverse roles on the Australian sketch comedy series Full Frontal, she additionally lent her voice to Sandy in the animated series Kangaroo Beach and took on the character of Rhonda Stewart in the Australian comedy series Utopia.

The potential return of Marty Sheargold, Julia Zemiro, Aaron Chen, and Debra Lawrance in Season 3 is anticipated, reprising their roles as Ray Gruber, Roz Gruber, George, and May, respectively, in Fisk.

Here's a list of the expected cast members who could return in Fisk Season 3:

Kitty Flanagan - Helen Tudor-Fisk

Marty Sheargold - Ray Gruber

Julia Zemiro - Roz Gruber

Aaron Chen - George

Debra Lawrance - May

George Henare - Graham

John Gaden - Anthony Fisk

What Could Happen in Fisk Season 3?

In Season 2, Helen Tudor-Fisk grapples with her role as a partner at Gruber & Gruber, tackling diverse legal cases spanning from disputes to copyright issues.

Firm dynamics shift as Roz Gruber launches her mediation practice, eventually situating it within the Gruber office, causing strain on George, the clerk, and sparking tensions with Helen. Helen's personal life takes a surprising turn with Viktor's matchmaking efforts leading to an uncomfortable encounter with Howard.

Journalist Simon Bramovich targets Helen, prompting her and Ray to pursue a defamation lawsuit. The season delves into workplace dynamics, familial relationships, and the repercussions of media scrutiny.

Helen's journey culminates in achieving partnership status, a significant transformation from an unemployed divorcee to a successful lawyer. The defamation victory safeguards Helen's professional standing, resulting in a generous donation to Roz's nonprofit.

Season 2 concludes with Helen's name gracing the partnership board, symbolizing her hard-earned success and paving the way for comedic developments in Fisk Season 3.

In a potential Season 3, Helen and the firm could encounter fresh clients and tackle new cases, signaling a potential positive turn of events for Gruber & Fisk Solicitors.

Fisk is streaming now on Netflix.