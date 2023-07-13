Hacks Season 3: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know

The hype for Hacks Season 3 is high after a stellar second season on Max.

Hacks is a comedy-drama TV series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky. The show revolves around the professional relationship of a young comedy writer and a stand-up comedian.

During its current run, Hacks received 32 Emmy Awards nominations, with three resulting in wins for the TV show.

The series made its 10-episode first-season debut on HBO Max on May 13, 2021. In June 2021, Hacks was renewed for a second season, which then premiered on May 12, 2022.

When Will Hacks Season 3 Release?

Max

In June 2022, HBO Max renewed Hacks for a third season.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, congratulated the team behind the series after it was renewed:

“We congratulate ‘Hacks’’ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television. We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show.”

At this point, it is unknown when Hacks Season 3 will release, due to a number of factors.

Filming for Hacks Season 3 began in November, but it was unexpectedly halted months after.

In February 2023, lead star Jean Smart announced on Instagram that she recovered from a "successful heart procedure:"

“February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I’m recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure. I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "some departments" on Hacks Season 3 paused production amid Smart's recovery in late February. After the actress' recovery, production resumed in March 2023.

However, in May 2023, the ongoing writer's strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) prompted showrunners Paul Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky to shut down production until the strike is settled.

In a report from Deadline, Statsky explained the decision behind the shutdown, noting that "there was no other option" due to the strike:

“We are devastated to not be with our incredible crew and cast right now, but there was no other option here. Writing happens at every stage of the process – production and post included. It’s what makes shows and movies good. It’s what makes them possible.”

Considering that production stopped, it's possible that a late 2023 release for Hacks Season 3 is unlikely. If so, then the show could return sometime in 2024, potentially around May (Seasons 1 and 2 premiered during the same month).

Hacks Season 3 Cast: Who Will Return?

Max

Hacks' core cast is expected to return in Season 3.

Here's a full list of actors and characters who are slated to make an appearance in the show's comeback:

Jean Smart - Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder - Ava Daniels

Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Marcus

Paul W. Downs - Jimmy LusSaque

Rose Abdoo - Josefina

Kaitlin Olsen - DJ

Megan Stalter - Kayla

Christopher McDonald - Marty Ghilain

What Will Happen in Hacks Season 3?

Max

Hacks Season 2 ended with a shocker when Deborah fired Ava, telling her that it was time for their partnership to end to allow the latter to seek her own life and success.

Speaking with Deadline in September 2022, Hacks showrunner Paul W. Downs confirmed that Season 3 will feature a significant time jump:

“We do start a year after we left our girls. So there’s a jump in time. A lot has happened.”

It's possible that Season 3 could focus on the pair's eventual reunion down the line. There's a chance that Deborah could experience a setback in her career that would require Ava's help, thus forcing them to reunite.

More so, in an interview with E! News in January 2023, lead actress Jean Smart teased Deborah's new love interest.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Kayla's own talent agency could also be pushed to the forefront while Marcus and Wilson's side romance might also be highlighted.

Where Can I Watch Hacks Season 3?

Max

The first two seasons of Hacks are streaming on Max, and the same platform is expected to be the home of Season 3.

Fans can also purchase or rent Hacks Seasons 1 and 2 on iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Instant Video.