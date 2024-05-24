Hacks Season 3, Episode 7 has a star-studded lineup of guest stars led by Back to the Future actor Christopher Lloyd and Succession's J. Smith-Cameron.

Episode 7, "The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular," is a full-blown debacle that starts due to DJ's (Kaitlin Olson) desire to invite Deborah's (Jean Smart) estranged sister, Kathy.

Deborah also tries to do everything in her power to nab her ultimate goal of hosting a late-night show.

Hacks Season 3, Episode 7 premiered on Max on May 23.

Every Main Cast Member of Hacks Season 3 Episode 7

Jean Smart - Deborah Vance

Jean Smart

Jean Smart leads the cast of Hacks Season 3 as Deborah Vance, a veteran comedian who is on a career resurgence. However, it was cut short after her fiercest rival, Jack Danby, got her dream job instead.

Season 3, Episode 7 sees Deborah hosting a Christmas party to reconnect with her friends and family, most notably with her estranged sister, Kathy, who apparently stole her husband in the past.

Deborah clashes with Kathy throughout the episode and the final nail in the coffin is the fact that she couldn't accept her daughter is close with Kathy.

Smart is best known for her role as Martha Logan in 24. The actress' other notable credits include Babylon, The Accountant, and Mare of Eastown.

Hannah Einbinder - Ava Daniels

Hannah Einbinder

Bringing Ava Daniels to life in the world of Hacks is Hannah Einbinder.

Ava, who is Deborah Vance's comedy writer and good friend, appears in Episode 7 as she reunites with her mom just in time for Christmas. She also helps Deborah navigate her upcoming reunion with her sister, Kathy.

Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder burst onto the scene in 2018 after starring in The Everything Now Show and How to Be Broke.

Aside from her breakout role in Hacks, the actress can be seen in Julia and North Hollywood.

Paul W. Downs - Jimmy LuSaque

Paul W. Downs

Paul W. Downs reprises his role as Jimmy LuSaque, Deborah and Ava's agent who will do anything for his client to reach the mountain top of success.

Given that Jack Danby has stolen Deb's spot in the late-night show, Jimmy teams up with Kayla to go on a journey to find the last living descendant of Fatty Arbuckle so that they can talk to him and make him agree to release the actor's life rights.

This is crucial since a yes would mean that Danby would immediately become busy working on his dream biopic instead of hosting the late-night show.

Broad City fans may recognize Downs for his role as Trey Pucker in the Comedy Central series. The actor also starred in Rough Night, Time Traveling Bong, and How It Ends.

Megan Stalter - Kayla

Megan Stalter

Megan Stalter plays Kayla, Jimmy's assistant who often clashes with her boss.

Kayla and Jimmy set aside their differences in Season 3, Episode 7 as they go on a mission to convince the Arbuckle estate to allow Hollywood to make a Fatty Arbuckle biopic to distract Jack Danby from ever making the late-night show.

Kayla uses her charm to convince Larry Arbuckle to give the green light to the said biopic.

Stalter can be seen in First Time Female Director, Cora Bora, and The Megan Stalter Show.

Mark Indelicato - Damien

Mark Indelicato

Mark Indelicato portrays Damien, Deborah's personal assistant who assists her in organizing the grand Christmas party amid the potential conflict that arises due to Kathy's arrival.

Indelicato appeared as Jorge Diaz Jr. in 11 episodes of With Love, Justin Suarez in over 80 episodes of ABC's Ugly Betty, and Zack in Hot in Cleveland.

Christopher Lloyd - Larry Arbuckle

Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd joins the cast of Hacks Season 3 as Larry Arbuckle, a notable descendant of Fatty Arbuckle whom Kayla and Jimmy are trying to get approval for the biopic that John Danby wants to star in.

Larry, who is a grumpy old man, is not a fan of selling the rights of Fatty Arbuckle. It is later revealed that he has already written the script of his version of a biopic.

Christopher Lloyd's most iconic role is playing Doc Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy. The veteran actor can also be seen in Taxi, The Mandalorian, and 12 Monkeys.

Jane Adams - Nina Daniels

Jane Adams

Jane Adams is back as Nina Daniels, Ava's mom, in Hacks Season 3, Episode 7.

Nina reunites with her daughter to give her an update about her life. She tells her that she has been using Ava's bedroom as a passive income by inviting a new roommate named Priya.

Nina is ecstatic about having a new roommate, and she even tells Ava that she gets to learn new things about Priya's culture almost every day. She also attends Deborah's Christmas party.

Adams has over 70 credits to her name, with roles in Poltergeist, Happiness, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

J. Smith-Cameron - Kathy Vance

J. Smith-Cameron

Joining the world of Hacks is J. Smith-Cameron as Deborah's estranged sister, Kathy Vance.

Kathy and Deborah had a falling out in the past because the latter believed that the former stole her husband.

Despite not being on good terms with her sister, Kathy has been consistently helping DJ with her pregnancy and life in general.

Smith-Cameron is best known for her role as Gerri Kelman in Succession. The actress also has credits in Margaret, Man on a Ledge, and Vengeance.

Kaitlin Olson - Deborah "DJ" Vance Jr.

Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson stars as Deborah "DJ" Vance Jr., Deborah's daughter who is currently pregnant.

DJ is close to Kathy and the pair already shares a strong bond, much to Deborah's disdain. Things take a turn for the worse when it is unveiled that Kathy already purchased a crib for DJ after Deborah buys one for her daughter.

Olson's most famous role is playing Dee Reynolds in over 170 episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The actress also appeared in Vacation, The Heat, and Champions.

W. Earl Brown - Michael

W. Earl Brown

W. Earl Brown is part of the cast as Michael, Kayla's father and Jimmy's boss who tells his daughter about John Danby's dream of becoming a dramatic actor and his desire to star in Fatty Arbuckle biopic.

Brown previously appeared as Dan Dority in Deadwood, Hugo Root in Preacher, and Witt in Reprisal.

Rose Abdoo - Josefina

Rose Abdoo

Rose Abdoo's Josefina is Deborah's estate manager who appears as a guest during the highly-talked-about Christmas party.

In Season 3, Episode 7, Josefina is worried about the impending reunion between Deborah and her sister, Kathy, since it could lead to something chaotic.

Abdoo is known for her roles in Gilmore Girls, Bad Teacher, and My Best Friend's Wedding.

New episodes of Hacks Season 3 premiere on Max every Thursday.

