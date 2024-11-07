Like Water for Chocolate features a strong Spanish ensemble of actors led by Azul Guaita and Andrés Baida.

HBO's six-episode adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s best-selling 1989 novel revolves around the story of a forbidden romance between Tita De La Garza and her childhood sweetheart, Pedro Múzquiz. Salma Hayek Pinault serves as its executive producer.

Like Water for Chocolate premiered on Max on November 3.

Every Main Cast Member of Like Water for Chocolate

Irene Azuela - Mamá Elena

Irene Azuela

Irene Azuela joins the cast of HBO's Like Water for Chocolate as Mamá Elena, Tita's vengeful and manipulative mother who raised her three children with an iron fist.

After enduring a traumatic labor that led to Tita's birth, Elena has grown bitter over her life, ultimately affecting her treatment of her daughters.

Azuela is best known for her roles in Quemar las Naves, The Obscure Spring, and Thursday's Widows.

Azul Guaita - Tita

Azul Guaita

Headlining the cast of Like Water for Chocolate is Azul Guaita as Tita.

Tita is a woman who wants what's best for herself, and her life takes a huge turn after falling in love with her neighbor, Pedro.

The forbidden love affair between Tita and Pedro is at the center of the HBO series' story.

Ultimately, Mama Elena's rejection of Pedro's proposal to her serves as the final straw for her to rebel against her family in exchange for being with her childhood sweetheart.

Guaita previously appeared as Jana Cohen in Rebelde, Susana Vega in La Negociadora, and Daniela Beltran in La Mujer Del Diablo.

Ana Valeria Becerril - Rosaura

Ana Valeria Becerril

Ana Valeria Becerril appears as Rosaura, Tita's sister who has always been seeking the validation of their mother.

While Mama Elena rejects Pedro's proposal, she does not think twice about approving Rosaura's plan for a wedding, indicating that she is her favorite among her three daughters.

Becerril has credits in Las Bravas F.C., Mi novia es la revolucion, and Las hijas de Abril.

Andrea Chaparro - Gertrudis

Andrea Chaparro

Andrea Chaparro joins the cast as Gertrudis, Tita's rebellious sister.

Chaparro can be seen in The House of Flowers: The Movie and Rebelde.

Learn more about the different milestones of Andrea Chaparro after appearing as part of the cast of Bandidos.

Andrés Baida - Pedro

Andrés Baida

Andrés Baida brings Pedro to life in Like Water for Chocolate.

Pedro is Tita's childhood sweetheart who has been doing his best to seek the approval of her mother for her hand in marriage.

Although Pedro and Tita grew apart after he left to study in the city, the pair's strong bond managed to bring them together once more in the present day.

Baida's most recognizable role is playing Sebastian Mendez in 80 episodes of Mi Amor sin Tiempo. The actor also appeared as part of the cast of Netflix's Bandidos.

Ángeles Cruz - Nacha

Ángeles Cruz

Ángeles Cruz plays Nacha, Mama Elena's head cook who serves as Tita's mentor in the kitchen.

Cruz is known for her roles in Familia, Tierra, and I Carry You with Me.

Mauricio García Lozano - Don Pedro Múzquiz

Mauricio García Lozano

Don Pedro Múzquiz (played by Mauricio García Lozano) is Pedro's father who tries to ask for Mama Elena's permission for the wedding of his son and Tita.

Lozano's past credits include Sr. Avila, Señorita 89, and Falco.

Ari Brickman - Don Felipe Múzquiz

Ari Brickman

Ari Brickman stars as Don Felipe Múzquiz in Like Water for Chocolate. Felipe is Pedro's strict uncle, who is a high-ranking military officer.

Brickman has over 60 credits, with roles in Technoboys, Pedro Paramo, and Sitiados: Mexico.

Louis David Horné - Juan Alejandrez

Louis David Horné

Louis David Horné portrays Juan Alejandrez, one of the servants in Pancho Villa who has an affection toward Gertrudis. He is also Pedro's childhood friend.

Horné can be seen in Rosario Tijeras, Malverde: El Santo Patron, and La Negociadora.

New episodes of Like Water for Chocolate premiere every Sunday on Max at midnight PT.