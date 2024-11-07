Like Water for Chocolate features a strong Spanish ensemble of actors led by Azul Guaita and Andrés Baida.
HBO's six-episode adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s best-selling 1989 novel revolves around the story of a forbidden romance between Tita De La Garza and her childhood sweetheart, Pedro Múzquiz. Salma Hayek Pinault serves as its executive producer.
Like Water for Chocolate premiered on Max on November 3.
Every Main Cast Member of Like Water for Chocolate
Irene Azuela - Mamá Elena
Irene Azuela joins the cast of HBO's Like Water for Chocolate as Mamá Elena, Tita's vengeful and manipulative mother who raised her three children with an iron fist.
After enduring a traumatic labor that led to Tita's birth, Elena has grown bitter over her life, ultimately affecting her treatment of her daughters.
Azuela is best known for her roles in Quemar las Naves, The Obscure Spring, and Thursday's Widows.
- Instagram: @ireneazuela
- Wikipedia: Irene Azuela
- IMDb: Irene Azuela
Azul Guaita - Tita
Headlining the cast of Like Water for Chocolate is Azul Guaita as Tita.
Tita is a woman who wants what's best for herself, and her life takes a huge turn after falling in love with her neighbor, Pedro.
The forbidden love affair between Tita and Pedro is at the center of the HBO series' story.
Ultimately, Mama Elena's rejection of Pedro's proposal to her serves as the final straw for her to rebel against her family in exchange for being with her childhood sweetheart.
Guaita previously appeared as Jana Cohen in Rebelde, Susana Vega in La Negociadora, and Daniela Beltran in La Mujer Del Diablo.
- Instagram: @azulguaita
- Wikipedia: Azul Guaita
- IMDb: Azul Guaita
Ana Valeria Becerril - Rosaura
Ana Valeria Becerril appears as Rosaura, Tita's sister who has always been seeking the validation of their mother.
While Mama Elena rejects Pedro's proposal, she does not think twice about approving Rosaura's plan for a wedding, indicating that she is her favorite among her three daughters.
Becerril has credits in Las Bravas F.C., Mi novia es la revolucion, and Las hijas de Abril.
- Instagram: @ana.valeria.becerril
- Wikipedia: Ana Valeria Becerril
- IMDb: Ana Valeria Becerril
Andrea Chaparro - Gertrudis
Andrea Chaparro joins the cast as Gertrudis, Tita's rebellious sister.
Chaparro can be seen in The House of Flowers: The Movie and Rebelde.
Learn more about the different milestones of Andrea Chaparro after appearing as part of the cast of Bandidos.
- Instagram: @andreaxchaparro
- IMDb: Andrea Chaparro
Andrés Baida - Pedro
Andrés Baida brings Pedro to life in Like Water for Chocolate.
Pedro is Tita's childhood sweetheart who has been doing his best to seek the approval of her mother for her hand in marriage.
Although Pedro and Tita grew apart after he left to study in the city, the pair's strong bond managed to bring them together once more in the present day.
Baida's most recognizable role is playing Sebastian Mendez in 80 episodes of Mi Amor sin Tiempo. The actor also appeared as part of the cast of Netflix's Bandidos.
- Instagram: @andresbaida
- IMDb: Andrés Baida
Ángeles Cruz - Nacha
Ángeles Cruz plays Nacha, Mama Elena's head cook who serves as Tita's mentor in the kitchen.
Cruz is known for her roles in Familia, Tierra, and I Carry You with Me.
- Instagram: @angelescruzactriz
- Wikipedia: Ángeles Cruz
- IMDb: Ángeles Cruz
Mauricio García Lozano - Don Pedro Múzquiz
Don Pedro Múzquiz (played by Mauricio García Lozano) is Pedro's father who tries to ask for Mama Elena's permission for the wedding of his son and Tita.
Lozano's past credits include Sr. Avila, Señorita 89, and Falco.
- Instagram: @garcialozano
- IMDb: Mauricio García Lozano
Ari Brickman - Don Felipe Múzquiz
Ari Brickman stars as Don Felipe Múzquiz in Like Water for Chocolate. Felipe is Pedro's strict uncle, who is a high-ranking military officer.
Brickman has over 60 credits, with roles in Technoboys, Pedro Paramo, and Sitiados: Mexico.
- Instagram: @aribrickman
- Wikipedia: Ari Brickman
- IMDb: Ari Brickman
Louis David Horné - Juan Alejandrez
Louis David Horné portrays Juan Alejandrez, one of the servants in Pancho Villa who has an affection toward Gertrudis. He is also Pedro's childhood friend.
Horné can be seen in Rosario Tijeras, Malverde: El Santo Patron, and La Negociadora.
- Instagram: @louisdavidhorne
- IMDb: Louis David Horné
New episodes of Like Water for Chocolate premiere every Sunday on Max at midnight PT.