Netflix's Counterattack is headlined by a star-studded Spanish cast led by the likes of Luis Alberti, Leonardo Alonso, and Noe Hernandez.

The Spanish action thriller follows the story of Captain Guerrero and his group of Special Forces operatives who unearth a dangerous conspiracy after making an enemy out of a ruthless drug trafficker in Mexico.

Directed by Chava Chartas, Counterattack (alternatively titled as Contraataque) premiered on Netflix on February 28.

Netflix's Counterattack Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Luis Alberti - Armando (Captain)

Luis Alberti

Luis Alberti leads the cast of Counterattack as Captain Armando Guerrero of the Mexican Armed Forces.

After he decides to intervene with a kidnapping attempt of two women who are key witnesses to a massive burial site tied to a dangerous drug lord (El Aguijon), Guerrero becomes entangled with a conspiracy that puts his team in peril.

In what seems to be a normal day off, Guerrero's team gets ambushed by El Aguijon's forces, leaving them no choice but to travel on foot to a safe zone where backup is waiting.

Alberti is known for his roles in Workforce, Carmín Tropical, and The Day Everything Changed.

Leonardo Alonso - Dámaso (Tanque)

Leonardo Alonso

Leonardo Alonso appears as Damaso, a Lieutenant of the Special Armed Forces who is part of the core five members who joined Captain Guerrero's mission to root out El Aguijon's forces.

As a loyal friend of Guerrero's who is past his prime, he is part of the team who gets ambushed by El Aguijon.

While on their way to the extraction point, they try their best to stave off the overwhelming amount of enemies despite being initially injured during their first encounter with them in the woods.

Alonso has credits in El Vigilante, Like Water for Chocolate, and Bandidos Season 2.

Noé Hernández - Josefo Urias

Noé Hernández

Josefo Urias is a ruthless and brutal drug lord known as El Aguijon. The character is played on-screen by Noe Hernandez.

As El Aguijon, he is hellbent on eliminating Captain Guerrero and his team after they killed his brother during the ambush.

Hernández also starred in Celda 211, Narcos: Mexico, and La Reina del Sur.

Luis Curiel - Pollo

Luis Curiel

Pollo (played by Luis Curiel) is a trained sniper who is part of Captain Guerrero's Special Forces team.

As the youngest member of the group, Pollo is compassionate and a well-loved team member. His task includes overseeing the combat area and eliminating enemies from a distance.

Curiel previously appeared in HBO's Like Water for Chocolate, Playa Soledad, and El Rey: Vicente Fernandez.

Guillermo Nava - Toro

Guillermo Nava

Guillermo Nava joins the cast of Counterattack as Toro, a rifleman and a dedicated member of Captain Guerrero's Special Forces team.

Nava can be seen in Netflix's The Accident, Rutas de la Vida, and Pedro Páramo.

David Calderon - Combo

David Calderon

David Calderon portrays Combo, a combat medic and member of Guerrero's Special Forces team.

Calderon's other major credits include Titna Negra and Pole Dance.

Mayra Batalla - Lucia

Mayra Batalla

Mayra Batalla's Lucia is an innocent woman who comes across a mass burial site of soldiers who were killed by El Aguijon's men.

Batalla is best known for her roles in Huesera: The Bone Woman, El Mantequilla, and La Arreria.

Israel Islas - Roman

Israel Islas

Israel Islas is part of Counterattack's cast as Roman, El Aguijon's brother who tried to abduct Lucia and Carla after they learn about the burial site.

Roman is also part of the main group who ambushed Captain Guerrero and his squad during their day off.

Islas' most recognizable roles include playing El Chacal in Tierra de Esperanza and Guerrero in The Envoys.

Ishbel Bautista - Cobra

Ishbel Bautista

Ishbel Bautista appears as Cobra, El Aguijon's loyal woman enforcer who spearheads the pursuit for Captain Guerrero and his team in the woods.

Bautista can be seen in The Five Juanas, El Sapo de Cristal, and The Most Beautiful Scenario.

Frida Jiser - Carla

Frida Jiser

Frida Jiser plays Carla, Lucia's daughter who was also abducted by El Aguijon's men.

Counterattack is Jiser's major acting credit.

Mario Monroy - Tuco

Mario Monroy

Mario Monroy appears in the opening moments of Counterattack as Tuco, Captain Guerrero's friend who tried to stop him from intervening in Roman's attempt to kidnap Lucia and Carla.

Monroy also starred in Volver a Caer, Búnker, and El Gallo de Oro.

Alberto Ornelas - Maik

Alberto Ornelas

Alberto Ornelas plays Maik, the bartender of the bar where the Captain and Tuco are having lunch.

Ornelas' other notable credit includes an appearance in Verano del 99.

Pedro Joaquin - Chucho

Pedro Joaquin

Pedro Joaquin appears as Chucho, Roman's loyal enforcer who joined the ambush of Captain Guerrero's team.

Fans may recognize Joaquin for his roles in Huachicolero, Chicuarotes, and La Habitácion.

Edgar Novoa - Agente Marquez

Edgar Novoa

Edgar Novoa joins the cast of Counterattack as Agent Marquez, an operative who tried to intervene with Captain Guerrero's standoff with Roman in the early moments of the film.

Novoa also starred in Un Actor Malo, Pacto de Silencio, and Monarca.

Guillermo Quintanilla - Coronel Marcelo

Guillermo Quintanilla

Guillermo Quintanilla plays Coronel Marcelo, Captain Guerrero's supervising officer under the Special Armed Forces.

Quintanilla's notable credits include El Señor de los Cielos, Fugitivas, en busca de la libertad, and La Rosa de Guadalupe.

Sergio Jurado - Secretario Arvizu

Sergio Jurado

Secretario Arvizu (played by Sergio Jurado) is an undersecretary who betrayed the Special Armed Forces since he is in cahoots with El Aguijon.

Jurado's other major credit includes playing a role in L'Squad.

Luz Ramos - Teniente Stum

Luz Ramos

Luz Ramos appears as Teniente Stum, a member of the Special Forces who retrieved a high-valued asset linked to El Aguijon.

Ramos previously appeared in Imperio de Mentiras, Preso No. 1, and El amor no tiene receta.

Roberta Burns - Teniente Atenea

Roberta Burns

Roberta Burns plays Teniente Atenea, another member of the Special Armed Forces under Captain Guerrero's squad.

Burns also starred in Sed de Venganza, Rumba Love, and Gloria Trevi: Ellas soy yo.

Alejandra Herrera - Sargento Quetzal

Alejandra Herrera

Sargento Quetzal is another dedicated member of Captain Guerrero's Special Forces unit. The character is played on-screen by Alejandra Herrera.

Herrera has credits in El Junior Del Patron, La Venganza De Tina, and Los Dos Comprades.

José Luis Enriquez Serna - Joaquin

José Luis Enriquez Serna appears in Counterattack as Joaquin.

Enriquez can be seen in Como Dice el Dicho and La Rosa De Guadalupe.

Mario Escalante - Lalo “El Marrano”

Mario Escalante

Mario Escalante plays Lalo (aka El Marrano), a known informant and hired thug of El Aguijon.

Escalante's other credit includes playing a role in Síncopa.

Manuel Villegas - Adalberto

Manuel Villegas

Manuel Villegas joins the cast of Counterattack as Adalberto, El Marrano's hired thug.

Villegas is known for his roles in Los Reyes de Oriente, La Rebelíon, and La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta.

Cesar Antulio - Agente Fiscal

Cesar Antulio

Cesar Antulio stars as Agente Fiscal, a special agent who met with the Special Forces team in the handoff of the high-valued asset.

Antulio has credits in Bandidos, Minas de Pasíon, and Mujeras Asesinas.

Counterattack is now streaming on Netflix.