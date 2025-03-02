Netflix's Counterattack is headlined by a star-studded Spanish cast led by the likes of Luis Alberti, Leonardo Alonso, and Noe Hernandez.
The Spanish action thriller follows the story of Captain Guerrero and his group of Special Forces operatives who unearth a dangerous conspiracy after making an enemy out of a ruthless drug trafficker in Mexico.
Directed by Chava Chartas, Counterattack (alternatively titled as Contraataque) premiered on Netflix on February 28.
Netflix's Counterattack Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears
Luis Alberti - Armando (Captain)
Luis Alberti leads the cast of Counterattack as Captain Armando Guerrero of the Mexican Armed Forces.
After he decides to intervene with a kidnapping attempt of two women who are key witnesses to a massive burial site tied to a dangerous drug lord (El Aguijon), Guerrero becomes entangled with a conspiracy that puts his team in peril.
In what seems to be a normal day off, Guerrero's team gets ambushed by El Aguijon's forces, leaving them no choice but to travel on foot to a safe zone where backup is waiting.
Alberti is known for his roles in Workforce, Carmín Tropical, and The Day Everything Changed.
- Instagram: @luigggibert
- Wikipedia: Luis Alberti
- IMDb: Luis Alberti
Leonardo Alonso - Dámaso (Tanque)
Leonardo Alonso appears as Damaso, a Lieutenant of the Special Armed Forces who is part of the core five members who joined Captain Guerrero's mission to root out El Aguijon's forces.
As a loyal friend of Guerrero's who is past his prime, he is part of the team who gets ambushed by El Aguijon.
While on their way to the extraction point, they try their best to stave off the overwhelming amount of enemies despite being initially injured during their first encounter with them in the woods.
Alonso has credits in El Vigilante, Like Water for Chocolate, and Bandidos Season 2.
- Instagram: @leonardoalonsoactor
- IMDb: Leonardo Alonso
Noé Hernández - Josefo Urias
Josefo Urias is a ruthless and brutal drug lord known as El Aguijon. The character is played on-screen by Noe Hernandez.
As El Aguijon, he is hellbent on eliminating Captain Guerrero and his team after they killed his brother during the ambush.
Hernández also starred in Celda 211, Narcos: Mexico, and La Reina del Sur.
- Instagram: @noehernandez7519
- Wikipedia: Noé Hernández
- IMDb: Noé Hernández
Luis Curiel - Pollo
Pollo (played by Luis Curiel) is a trained sniper who is part of Captain Guerrero's Special Forces team.
As the youngest member of the group, Pollo is compassionate and a well-loved team member. His task includes overseeing the combat area and eliminating enemies from a distance.
Curiel previously appeared in HBO's Like Water for Chocolate, Playa Soledad, and El Rey: Vicente Fernandez.
- Instagram: @luiscurieel
- IMDb: Luis Curiel
Guillermo Nava - Toro
Guillermo Nava joins the cast of Counterattack as Toro, a rifleman and a dedicated member of Captain Guerrero's Special Forces team.
Nava can be seen in Netflix's The Accident, Rutas de la Vida, and Pedro Páramo.
- Instagram: @guillermonavalo
- IMDb: Guillermo Nava
David Calderon - Combo
David Calderon portrays Combo, a combat medic and member of Guerrero's Special Forces team.
Calderon's other major credits include Titna Negra and Pole Dance.
- Instagram: @eldavidcalderon
- IMDb: David Calderon
Mayra Batalla - Lucia
Mayra Batalla's Lucia is an innocent woman who comes across a mass burial site of soldiers who were killed by El Aguijon's men.
Batalla is best known for her roles in Huesera: The Bone Woman, El Mantequilla, and La Arreria.
- Instagram: @mayrabatalla
- Wikipedia: Mayra Batalla
- IMDb: Mayra Batalla
Israel Islas - Roman
Israel Islas is part of Counterattack's cast as Roman, El Aguijon's brother who tried to abduct Lucia and Carla after they learn about the burial site.
Roman is also part of the main group who ambushed Captain Guerrero and his squad during their day off.
Islas' most recognizable roles include playing El Chacal in Tierra de Esperanza and Guerrero in The Envoys.
- Instagram: @isra_el_islas
- IMDb: Israel Islas
Ishbel Bautista - Cobra
Ishbel Bautista appears as Cobra, El Aguijon's loyal woman enforcer who spearheads the pursuit for Captain Guerrero and his team in the woods.
Bautista can be seen in The Five Juanas, El Sapo de Cristal, and The Most Beautiful Scenario.
- Instagram: @ishbelbautista
- IMDb: Ishbel Bautista
Frida Jiser - Carla
Frida Jiser plays Carla, Lucia's daughter who was also abducted by El Aguijon's men.
Counterattack is Jiser's major acting credit.
Instagram: @fridajiser
Mario Monroy - Tuco
Mario Monroy appears in the opening moments of Counterattack as Tuco, Captain Guerrero's friend who tried to stop him from intervening in Roman's attempt to kidnap Lucia and Carla.
Monroy also starred in Volver a Caer, Búnker, and El Gallo de Oro.
- Instagram: @untalmario
- IMDb: Mario Monroy
Alberto Ornelas - Maik
Alberto Ornelas plays Maik, the bartender of the bar where the Captain and Tuco are having lunch.
Ornelas' other notable credit includes an appearance in Verano del 99.
IMDb: Alberto Ornelas
Pedro Joaquin - Chucho
Pedro Joaquin appears as Chucho, Roman's loyal enforcer who joined the ambush of Captain Guerrero's team.
Fans may recognize Joaquin for his roles in Huachicolero, Chicuarotes, and La Habitácion.
- IMDb: Pedro Joaquín
Edgar Novoa - Agente Marquez
Edgar Novoa joins the cast of Counterattack as Agent Marquez, an operative who tried to intervene with Captain Guerrero's standoff with Roman in the early moments of the film.
Novoa also starred in Un Actor Malo, Pacto de Silencio, and Monarca.
IMDb: Edgar Novoa
Guillermo Quintanilla - Coronel Marcelo
Guillermo Quintanilla plays Coronel Marcelo, Captain Guerrero's supervising officer under the Special Armed Forces.
Quintanilla's notable credits include El Señor de los Cielos, Fugitivas, en busca de la libertad, and La Rosa de Guadalupe.
- Instagram: @memoquinta59
- Wikipedia: Guillermo Quintanilla
- IMDb: Guillermo Quintanilla
Sergio Jurado - Secretario Arvizu
Secretario Arvizu (played by Sergio Jurado) is an undersecretary who betrayed the Special Armed Forces since he is in cahoots with El Aguijon.
Jurado's other major credit includes playing a role in L'Squad.
- IMDb: Sergio Jurado
Luz Ramos - Teniente Stum
Luz Ramos appears as Teniente Stum, a member of the Special Forces who retrieved a high-valued asset linked to El Aguijon.
Ramos previously appeared in Imperio de Mentiras, Preso No. 1, and El amor no tiene receta.
- Instagram: @luzrramos
- Wikipedia: Luz Ramos
- IMDb: Luz Ramos
Roberta Burns - Teniente Atenea
Roberta Burns plays Teniente Atenea, another member of the Special Armed Forces under Captain Guerrero's squad.
Burns also starred in Sed de Venganza, Rumba Love, and Gloria Trevi: Ellas soy yo.
- Instagram: @robertaburnsoficial
- IMDb: Roberta Burns
Alejandra Herrera - Sargento Quetzal
Sargento Quetzal is another dedicated member of Captain Guerrero's Special Forces unit. The character is played on-screen by Alejandra Herrera.
Herrera has credits in El Junior Del Patron, La Venganza De Tina, and Los Dos Comprades.
IMDb: Alejandra Herrera
José Luis Enriquez Serna - Joaquin
José Luis Enriquez Serna appears in Counterattack as Joaquin.
Enriquez can be seen in Como Dice el Dicho and La Rosa De Guadalupe.
- IMDb: José Luis Enriquez
Mario Escalante - Lalo “El Marrano”
Mario Escalante plays Lalo (aka El Marrano), a known informant and hired thug of El Aguijon.
Escalante's other credit includes playing a role in Síncopa.
IMDb: Mario Escalante
Manuel Villegas - Adalberto
Manuel Villegas joins the cast of Counterattack as Adalberto, El Marrano's hired thug.
Villegas is known for his roles in Los Reyes de Oriente, La Rebelíon, and La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta.
- Instagram: @manuel___villegas
- IMDb: Manuel Villegas
Cesar Antulio - Agente Fiscal
Cesar Antulio stars as Agente Fiscal, a special agent who met with the Special Forces team in the handoff of the high-valued asset.
Antulio has credits in Bandidos, Minas de Pasíon, and Mujeras Asesinas.
- Instagram: @cesarantulio
- IMDb: Cesar Antulio
Counterattack is now streaming on Netflix.