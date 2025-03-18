Until You Burn Netflix Cast: All Actors & Characters (Pictures) - Cristian Gamera, Essined Aponte & More

Netflix's Colombian drama, Until You Burn (Escupiré sobre sus tumbas), has a powerhouse cast filled with A-list stars like Cristian Gamero, Maria Elisa Camargo, and Essined Aponte.

Until You Burn follows the story of an ex-convict, Brian O'Connor, seeking revenge against the wealthy Obregón Martelli family because of his brother's death.

Until You Burn premiered on Netflix on March 18.

Until You Burn Cast Guide: Every Main Actor

Cristian Gamero - Vinicio/Brian

Cristian Gamero

Cristian Gamero leads the cast of Until You Burn as Brian O'Connor, an ex-convict who receives devastating news about his brother's death.

As a result, he maps out a plan to get close to Vicky, the lead police investigator in his brother's case, to move forward with his revenge plan.

After being freed from prison, he pretends as a boat captain named Vinicio to get close to his brother's ex-fiancé and her family, Katherine.

Gamero previously appeared in The Ministry of Time, Sin Fin, and Estela.

Maria Elisa Camargo - Katherine

Maria Elisa Camargo

Maria Elisa Camargo stars as Katherine Obregón, the eldest daughter of the wealthy and powerful Obregón Martelli family. She is also the ex-fiancé of Brian's brother, Sonny.

A year after Sonny's death, Katherine spearheads a foundation dedicated to him, but it appears that she is hiding something that could be tied to the grand scheme of things.

Camargo has credits in La Familia, How to Succeed at Losing, and Juego de Mentiras.

Essined Aponte - Vicky Iguaran

Essined Aponte

Essined Aponte joins the star-studded lineup of Until You Burn as Vicky Iguaran, a police investigator who leads the investigation behind Sonny's death.

She insists that there is foul play in Sonny's death because she doesn't believe that he will kill himself after proposing to Katherine. However, she was shut down by her boss.

Vicky eventually becomes close with Brian (posing as Vinicio) a year after Sonny's death.

Aponte is best known for her roles in S.W.A.T., Consuelo, and Medellin.

Rita Bendek - Gina

Rita Bendek

Gina Martelli (played by Rita Bendek) is the matriarch of the Obregón Martelli family who doesn't want her daughter to be married to Sonny.

She values the family's image above anything else, making her a dangerous enemy to anyone standing in her way.

Bendek also starred in Love in the Time of Cholera, El Laberinto, and El Cartel de los Sapos.

Leonardo Acosta - Raymundo

Leonardo Acosta

Leonardo Acosta appears in Until You Burn as Raymundo Obregón, the patriarch of the family and one of the powerful men in Colombia.

Acosta's notable credits include La Viuda Negra, Entre Sombras, and El Final del Paraiso.

Juan Fernando Sanchez - Federico

Juan Fernando Sanchez

Juan Fernando Sanchez is part of the cast of Until You Burn as Federico, a friend of Katherine who also owns the restaurant where Sonny O'Connor proposed to her in the opening moments of the series.

It appears that Federico is secretly in love with Katherine, meaning that he could be one of the potential suspects behind Sonny's death.

Sanchez also starred in Wild District, The Marked Heart, and A Grito Herido.

Cristina Garcia - Nicole

Cristina Garcia

Nicole is Katherine's youngest sister who may be hiding a shady secret as well. The character is played on-screen by Cristina Garcia.

Fans may recognize García for her roles in El Chivo, The King of Hearts, and The White Slave.

Melanie Dell'Olmo - Melissa

Melanie Dell'Olmo

Melanie Dell Olmo's Melissa is Katherine's best friend and a solid party girl.

Dell'Olmo can be seen in It Was Always Me, The Low Tone Club, and Love of My Life.

Carolina Serrano - Danna

Carolina Serrano

Carolina Serrano is part of the massive ensemble of Until You Burn as Danna, a new love interest for Vinicio who is introduced in Episode 4.

She is hired by Vinicio to make Katherine jealous.

Serrano's other major credit includes playing a role in Peter the Great: Greater Than Ever.

Isa Mosquera - Marisol

Isa Mosquera

Marisol is a police officer and Vicky's best friend who warns her about not getting herself in trouble for still continuing to investigate Sonny's death. The character is played on-screen by Isa Mosquera.

Mosquera previously starred in 3 Milagros and Love of My Life.

Carlos Aguilar - Javi

Carlos Aguilar

Carlos Aguilar plays Javi, Brian's friend from prison who goes out of his way to help him prepare his revenge plan against those who killed his brother, Sonny.

He initially tries to talk some sense into Brian about his revenge plot, pointing out that it will do him no good. Still, Brian's persistence eventually convinces Javi to join in on the revenge tour.

He helps him plot an escape plan and forge a new identity after they get out of prison.

Javi also gives him tips for infiltrating the family, such as how to talk to women and manipulate powerful people.

Aguilar has credits in Narcos, Sky High, and La Reina del Sur.

Ramses Ramos - Perez (Police)

Ramses Ramos

Ramses Ramos portrays Perez, the senior investigator who works alongside Vicky in the Sonny O'Connor case.

Ramos also starred in La Primípara, Sin tetas no hay paraíso, and The Marked Heart.

Simon Savi - Danie

Simon Savi

Simon Savi's Danie is part of Katherine's inner circle who is also a famous social media influencer.

Savi's past major credits include It Was Always Me, Te la Dedico, and Los Invisibles.

Josse Narvaez - Antonio

Josse Narvaez is part of the main cast of Until You Burn as Antonio, Vicky's other love interest and a fellow police officer.

Narvaez is known for his roles in Fugitivos, La Sustita, and Conniving Renata.

Mario Camacho - Sonny O'Connor

Mario Camacho

The victim in the whole murder fiasco is Sonny O'Connor, a character brought to life by Mario Camacho.

Sonny is Brian's brother who is killed by an unknown killer right after he proposes to his girlfriend, Katherine.

Brian describes him as free-spirited and "the good guy of the family."

Until You Burn is Camacho's first on-screen credit.

Manolo Alzamora - Dylan

Manolo Alzamora joins the cast as Dylan, Nicole's boyfriend and eventual fiancé in the series.

Until You Burn is Alzamora's first major on-screen credit.

Jaisson Jeack - Fercho

Jaisson Jeack

Jaisson Jeack stars as Fercho, Vicky's husband craving for his wife's attention ever since being promoted to lieutenant.

Jeack's past credits include Thousand Fangs, El Final del Paraiso, and Mil Colmillos.

Key de la Hoz - Estiwar

Key de la Hoz

Key de la Hoz portrays Estiwar, Vicky's son in the Colombian revenge thriller.

Until You Burn is de la Hoz's lone major acting credit.

Luis Fernando Gil - Emiro

Luis Fernando Gil

Emiro is Brian's childhood best friend who agrees to help him with his revenge plot against Katherine and his family.

He has a bone to pick with the same family since they are the main reason why he lost the election as councilman in the past.

Gil can be seen in Cien años de soledad and Tres Escapularios.

IMDb: Luis Fernando Gil

Leandro Lopez - Ramirez

Leandro Lopez

Leandro Lopez plays Ramirez, the police officer who interrogated Katherine in Episode 1.

Lopez's notable credits include Narcos, The Scent of Passion, and El Chapo.

Sonia Cuesta - Yeimy

Sonia Cuesta

Sonia Cuesta appears as Yeimy, the bartender in Federico's restaurant.

Until You Burn is Cuesta's first major acting credit.

Valeria Emiliani - Alfonsina

Valeria Emiliani

Valeria Emiliani plays Alfonsina, Vicky's estranged daughter.

Emiliani also starred in The Marked Hearts, Always a Witch, and Los Morales.

Angela Duarte - Francisca

Angela Duarte

Angela Duarte stars as Francisca, the housemaid of the Obregón Martelli family

Until You Burn is Duarte's lone acting credit.

All episodes of Until You Burn are streaming on Netflix.