Who Is Andrea Chaparro? 4 Things to Know About Bandidos Actress

From her vocal prowess to her dad's ties to Kung Fu Panda, Andrea Chaparro already had an interesting background before joining Netflix's Bandidos.

Chaparro played Citlali in Bandido, a member of Miguel Morales' team of bandits tasked to retrieve a hidden treasure.

Citlali's mission is to snatch a moonstone from the cenote as part of the treasure-hunting journey.

4 Things to Know About Andrea Chaparro

Andrea Chaparro

Andrea Chaparro Originally Performed on The Voice Kids Mexico

Andrea Chaparro, whose hometown is Chihuahua, Mexico, was part of the blind auditions of The Voice Kids Mexico (La Voz Kids) in 2017.

She performed, "You Didn't Teach Me," and became part of Rosario Flores' team.

Chaparro's singing prowess didn't start in The Voice Kids since she made her debut in a theater play centered around Mary Poppins when she was just 10 years old. The actress played one of the leading children in the play.

Andrea’s Breakout Role Was in Netflix’s Rebelde

Spanish fans may remember 22-year-old Andrea Chaparro after her memorable performance as María José “MJ” Sevilla in the Netflix series, Rebelde.

In the show, MJ can be seen adjusting to an entirely new environment after her family moved back to Mexico from California.

MJ navigates her fair share of ups and downs in Elite Way School (EWS) as she tries to familiarize herself with her Mexican roots while trying to uncover her true self as she embraces her independence.

Aside from Rebelde and Bandidos, Chaparro also appeared as Inés in The House of Flowers: The Movie in 2021.

The actress' other notable credits include No Fue Mi Culpa: Mexico, Have a Nice Day!, and My Window: Looking at You.

Andrea’s Dad Plays Kung Fu Panda’s Po – in Mexico

Andrea Chaparro's immense talent in acting isn't surprising, considering that her father, Omar Chaparro, is a famous actor in Mexico with roles in Stuck and No Manches Frida.

Omar, (via @veronicatouss), also voiced Po, the dragon warrior, in the Spanish dub of Kung Fu Panda 4.

Aside from his voice-acting stint in the newest Dreamworks movie, Omar also appeared as Sebastian in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu in 2019.

The character is a minor antagonist and owner of an underground Pokémon fighting arena in Ryme City who has Charizard as his partner.

As a proud father, Omar posted a heartfelt message to Andrea on his Instagram (@omarchaparro) in January 2022 to hype up her daughter's debut in Rebelde:

“My daughter [Andrea] has been singing 'Rebelde' songs since she was 2 years old. Today, she is one of the protagonists of the ['Rebelde'] series that premieres this day on [Netflix]. I wish you all the success and happiness in the world.”

Andrea Will Next Star in Salma Hayek’s Like Water for Chocolate

Andrea Chaparro will next star as Gertrudis in a new Max series called Like Water for Chocolate, which is executive-produced by Salma Hayek. The show has no release date yet.

Like Water for Chocolate is based on Laura Esquivel's novel of the same name and it chronicles the love story of Tita and Pedro as they defy the odds to be together.

Given that Tita is not allowed to marry him since she is the youngest daughter in the family, Pedro decides to wed her eldest sister, Rosaura, instead despite their strong feelings for each other.

Chaparro's Gertrudis plays an important part in the story since she is Tita and Rosaura's sister. The character is described as skilled, affectionate, and has a sense of independence from the book.

Where Can Fans Follow Andrea Chaparro?

For more updates about Andrea Chaparro, fans can follow her on Instagram (@andreaxchaparro), X (@nmiplaneta), and TikTok (@andreaithink)

All episodes of Bandidos are now streaming on Netflix.

