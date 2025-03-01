Roscoe Conklin's absence in Reacher Season 3 has left many fans wondering what happened to one of the main characters of Season 1.

Reacher Season 3 introduces a dangerous new operation for Alan Ritchson's titular character as he goes on an undercover mission for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to defeat a ruthless crime boss named Julius McCabe.

Given the risky nature of his mission, some have assumed that it should be an all-hands-on-deck situation where Reacher's past allies like Roscoe can come in and help, but Season 3's premiere quickly establishes why it is not possible.

Who Is Roscoe? Her Ties to Reacher Explained

Willa Fitzgerald

In Reacher Season 1, Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) is a police officer from the Margrave Police Department who becomes one of Reacher's loyal allies in his attempt to expose the corruption in the small town.

Roscoe then becomes romantically involved with Reacher midway through Season 1.

However, the pair's strong feelings toward one another are not enough to make him not leave Margrave even though he did consider staying put after they accomplished their mission.

Fast forward to the show's sophomore run, fans are expecting Roscoe to at least make an appearance as one of the cast members of Reacher Season 2, considering Malcolm Goodwin's Oscar Finlay (who is part of the main trio in Season 1) appeared in a cameo in Season 2, Episode 4.

However, Roscoe did not show up to help Reacher with his new case.

Does Roscoe Appear in Reacher Season 3?

Willa Fitzgerald & Alan Ritchson

Roscoe's absence in Reacher Season 2 carried over to Season 3 since she is still nowhere to be found, but there is a valid explanation behind her no-show.

In Reacher Season 3, Episode 1 (read more about its full cast here), Reacher calls his friend and loyal ally Frances Neagley for assistance in finding out more details about some of Zachary Beck's henchmen.

When Neagley tries to tap in and help Reacher, he quickly declines because he doesn't want her or any of his past allies to get in danger due to the ruthless nature of his newfound enemies.

This explained why Reacher keeps his distance from the likes of Neagley, Oscar Finaly, Roscoe, and even some of his former comrades at the 110th Special Investigations Unit - he doesn't want their blood on his hands when it all goes haywire.

It also doesn't make sense for Roscoe to suddenly appear in Reacher Season 3 since only a select few know about his undercover mission.

Geographically, Roscoe is stationed at the Margrave Police Department in Margrave, Georgia, while Season 3 is primarily set in Maine.

Based on the distance between the two locations, it is far-fetched for Roscoe to lend a hand to Reacher, considering that she is not aware of his true mission.

As it stands, it remains to be seen if Roscoe will ever reunite with Reacher in future seasons of the Prime Video series.

Roscoe's absence could end up being a good thing for the character, considering the impactful ending that she received in Season 1.

New episodes of Reacher Season 3 premiere every Thursday on Prime Video at midnight PT (read more about its official release schedule here).