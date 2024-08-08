Disney+ Justifies 2024 Price Hike With 3 New Features for Subscribers

Subscribers are upset by another price hike for Disney+ in 2024, but the streamer gave possible justification to keep viewers happy.

Disney is increasing prices for all stand-alone Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ plans, as well as most bundles, starting on October 17.

The monthly price for the ad-supported Disney+ plan is increasing by $2 to $9.99, while the Disney+ Premium (no ads) plan will see a $2 hike as well, reaching $15.99. Hulu's ad-supported option will also rise by $2, bringing it to $9.99 per month, and the ad-free Hulu plan will increase by $1 to $18.99 per month.

However, the pricing for the Disney+ / Hulu / Max bundle and the Disney+ / Hulu Premium no-ads bundle will remain unchanged.

Disney+ Justifies 2024 Price Hike

Included with Disney announcing the streaming price hikes, the company revealed that starting September 4, Disney+ subscribers will gain access to three new features for subscribers:

ABC News Live Streaming Channel

ABC News Live

Starting September 4, Disney+ will offer access to the ABC News Live streaming channel for all subscribers.

This 24/7 news channel provides live newscasts, breaking news, live events, and in-depth special reports, catering to those seeking continuous and comprehensive news coverage.

This will give Disney+ subscribers the unique opportunity to watch continuous news, which the company hopes will add value compared to other services.

Preschool Content Playlist

Minnie’s Bow-Toons

Disney+ will also introduce a dedicated playlist for preschool content beginning next month. This should come as no surprise as the Mouse House streaming service is a kids' viewing machine in many households.

This playlist will feature a selection of TV series and shorts designed for young children, including popular shows such as Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, Puppy Dog Pals, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons.

The idea of parents being able to select a playlist to continually keep their children entertained is clearly what Disney is aiming for in hopes of families finding this a valuable addition.

Disney+

Later this fall (not on September 4), Disney+ Premium subscribers will gain access to four new curated playlists (per Disney). These include:

Seasonal Content : Featuring seasonal-themed programming from the Disney+ library.

: Featuring seasonal-themed programming from the Disney+ library. Epic Stories : Showcasing action-packed narratives from Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars.

: Showcasing action-packed narratives from Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars. Throwbacks : A collection of nostalgic pop culture content.

: A collection of nostalgic pop culture content. Real Life: A lineup of documentaries, biopics, and true stories.

In general, Disney is creating new streaming versions of standard cable TV channels which can be left on without having to pick up the control.

As the company knows a lot of its streaming business comes from busy families, Disney hopes that this will be seen as a positive for many users.

Internal analytics will determine whether or not users use any of these new playlists regularly, but adding these new curated features helps Disney justify the next price hike.

Right now, Disney+ offers three tiers: Basic at $9.99/month with ads, Standard at $11.99/month or $119.99/year ad-free, and Premium at $15.99/month or $159.99/year ad-free.

