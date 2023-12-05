Disney+ Just Abruptly Removed a Beloved Marvel Show

Without warning, Disney+ removed a beloved animated Marvel Spider-Man show from its service.

Many will be quick to point to the original Animated Series as their favorite Spider-Man cartoon, but there is another that often exceeds even the classics: The Spectacular Spider-Man.

While the show was canceled prematurely after two seasons, for countless fans, it is easily one of the best depictions out there of the hero. The project only landed on Disney+ in October 2022, but it looks like its stay on the streaming service isn’t as long as audiences would like.

Spectacular Spider-Man Leaves Disney+

Marvel

Disney+ just surprised fans in the worst way possible, by taking the animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man off of the streamer in the US.

The change was reported by Disney Plus Insider, but no reason was revealed as to why the show was removed. Its removal is likely due to expiring streaming and an expiring license.

While Josh Keaton's Spider-Man might be on a sabbatical from Disney+, there are many other projects focused on the wallcrawler and his friends that are still available to stream:

Spider-Man (2002)

(2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004)

(2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

(2007) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

(2012) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

(2014) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

(2017) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

(2019) Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (2003) - 1 season

(2003) - 1 season Spider-Man (2017) - 3 seasons

(2017) - 3 seasons Spider-Man (1994) - 5 seasons

(1994) - 5 seasons Spider-Woman (1979) - 1 season

(1979) - 1 season Spidey and His Amazing Friends (2021) - 2 seasons

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012) - 4 seasons

(2012) - 4 seasons Spider-Man (1981) - 1 season

(1981) - 1 season Spider-Man Unlimited (1999) - 1 season

(1999) - 1 season Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981) - 1 season

Missing Josh Keaton's Spectacular Spider-Man

Most fans would do almost anything to get more of Spectacular Spider-Man. If the show had been allowed to continue, audiences would’ve seen villains like Carnage, Hobgoblin, Hydro-Man, and more.

Technically speaking, fans can still see Josh Keaton’s Spectacular Spider-Man on at least one streaming service. The character pops up briefly in Across the Spider-Verse, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Sadly, outside of buying the episodes themselves, that's the only way to see Keaton’s webhead for now. Hopefully, the show will become easily accessible again in the near future.

As for Peter Parker’s future in animation, his character could easily appear in What If…? season 2 when it premieres on December 22. Then the animated show Spider-Man: Freshman Year will debut at some point in the future—though it’s unclear if it’s destined for a 2024 or 2025 release.