2025 Iron Man TV Show Will Include 5 MCU Superheroes (But as New Versions)

Marvel's new Iron Man series is confirmed to include new takes on several beloved MCU heroes. The latest Iron Man-focused project from the iconic comic book brand, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, is set to debut in full starting on August 11, after several thrilling shorts introduced audiences to its new superhero world on Disney+.

The new series, which technically takes place outside the MCU (set in the same universe as the beloved animated Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends show), follows a young Tony Stark as he suits up alongside several iconic Marvel superheroes, teaching its preschool-aged viewers valuable lessons while kicking a heaping amount of supervillain butt.

Disney+'s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends is steeped in Marvel lore, though. It features big names from Black Panther to Vision that audiences have fallen in love with in the MCU. It has even started to expand on the Marvel canon in unique and exciting ways, introducing a never-before-seen Iron Man sidekick to help its central hero on his superhero-ing adventures.

Every MCU Hero in Marvel's New Iron Man Series

Iron Man

Marvel

Leading Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is, of course, Marvel's iconic iron-clad Avenger, Tony Stark/Iron Man. The series follows a younger version of the billionaire's supergenius, who stars his superhero tenure as a child rather than turning to the suit as a grown adult.

Just like his MCU counterpart, though, the animated Iron Man sports the same signature red and gold power armor, just like Robert Downey Jr.'s character in Marvel Studios' on-screen franchise.

Ironheart

Marvel

After recently making her debut in the MCU with June's Ironheart series, Riri Williams is back in the spotlight as one of Tony Stark's best superhero friends in the new children's series. Ironheart is another armored Marvel hero who takes inspiration from Tony Stark and builds a power suit of her own.

Riri Williams/Ironheart plays a significant role in the new Iron Man series, joining the titular hero as well as the brilliant Amadeus Cho as a part of the series' central trio of super-powered characters.

Vision

Marvel

Vision (best known for being played by Paul Bettany in the MCU) also takes the spotlight in the new Iron Man series. He is one of the few adult characters in the animated show, serving as the 'man in the chair' for the young Iron Man. He operates from Tony's secret base and provides key insights and advice over his communicator.

The character's inclusion in the show is especially exciting, as Vision is set to finally lead an MCU project of his own with the upcoming release of Vision Quest next year.

Sam Wilson

Marvel

After leading his first-ever solo MCU film in this year's Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie in the MCU) also appears in the animated Iron Man series; however, he looks and sounds a little different.

The character operates very similarly to his MCU counterpart, the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan, helping to save the people of Earth. But his costume is a bit brighter and chunkier, and his bright red wings are always extended (as opposed to hidden in his back like in the MCU).

Black Panther

Marvel

For fans itching for more T'Challa Black Panther content, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends might be the place. While the MCU's T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman, tragically passed in August 2020, leaving his on-screen sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), to take up the mantle, the animated take is all T'Challa, all the time.

The character looks and sounds awfully similar to the version seen in the MCU film, but, like many of the other heroes in the show, is younger than his big-screen cohort, and his suit sports an almost Iron Man-like design, being built much more like armor than a skin-tight catsuit.