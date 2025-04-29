New Captain America 4 Photos Reveal Deleted Tony Stark Co. Scene

New photos have confirmed that a pivotal Iron Man location was once set to be featured in Captain America: Brave New World. Tony Stark's tech company, Stark Industries, has been featured in dozens of MCU projects and almost made its way into another in 2025.

Set photos shared by make-up artist Tym Buacharern revealed that Captain America 4 featured a Stark Industries scene, which was eventually cut from the final film. It's unclear exactly what role the pivotal MCU company may have played in the film. However, it's known that Captain America 4 went through an extensive reshoot process, which may have been the reason Stark Industries was left on the cutting room floor.

The images, shared on Buacharern's Instagram account, show the make-up artist and fellow crew members posing in front of a Stark Industries sign.

Tym Buacharern

The Stark Industries set seemingly features a reception desk, which suggests that a lobby or function scene may have been filmed at the location, but never made it into the final cut.

Despite Tony Stark's passing in the MCU, his company lives on under the leadership of its CEO, Pepper Potts. It has been featured in some MCU projects post-Avengers: Endgame, most prominently in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tym Buacharern

Captain America: Brave New World is the first Marvel Studios film to feature Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in his new role as Captain America, which he gained following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The film introduces Adamantium into the MCU and tasks Wilson with foiling the plots of several characters who have plans to control the rare metal, including Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito), Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson), and the new President of the United States, Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). Captain America 4 was released to mixed reviews on February 14, 2025.

What Role Could Stark Industries Have Played in Captain America 4?

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World's reshoot process changed several elements in the final film, including The Leader's design. But it's unclear what role Stark Industries may have played in the film.

Stark Industries remains a leading tech conglomerate in the MCU world, and while it hasn't featured too prominently in the Multiverse Saga, the company's interest in innovation and new technologies could feasibly tie into Captain America 4's adamantium-related plot.

Another interesting possibility pertains to an unverified plot leak about Captain America 4. The leak, which surfaced on Reddit four months ahead of the movie's release, ended up being mostly correct about the plot of Captain America: Brave New World.

One intriguing plot point in particular from the leak is that Wilson goes to Stark Industries and, while there, meets with a young genius known as Amadeus Cho. Cho recently featured in the animated series My Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but this would've been the character's first introduction in a live-action Marvel Studios project.

The inclusion of Amadeus Cho is one of the few elements of Captain America 4's plot that the leak did not get right and such should be taken with a grain of salt. However, with this latest confirmation that a scene featuring Stark Industries was indeed filmed, it's possible that the scene with Cho may have been in the original film only to be cut further down the line following a change in direction.