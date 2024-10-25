Marvel Studios' latest release featured the shocking return of Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool).

After years of waiting, Marvel's beloved merc with a mouth finally arrived on the Marvel Studios scene this summer with the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine.

This has meant that the fourth-wall-breaking hero can now be used by the company in its interconnected MCU, as well as its other out-of-universe projects such as animated series, LEGO projects, and on-location activations.

Deadpool Is Back, Yet Again

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition

Deadpool's Marvel Studios return came much sooner than some may have expected, as the foul-mouthed hero popped up in the brand's latest release.

Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool) pops up in the recently-released LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition streaming special, arriving as a unique Easter egg seen during the title's credits.

Voiced by Invincible cast member Jason Mantzoukas in this iteration, the Mission Demolition Deadpool cameo sees the character running into the frame as the credits begin to scroll, seemingly arriving to the action a few minutes too late and not getting to join this brick-based Avengers team.

As the chimichanga-loving comics character comes to grips with being relegated to the special's mid-credits stinger, a LEGO She-Hulk arrives to escort Deadpool off the screen.

A fight between the two ensues as the credits continue to roll around them, with Deadpool calling out specific names of people who worked on Mission Demolition asking for help.

He breaks the fourth wall even further, breaking from the confines of the special itself into a scene that looks like the Disney+ end-of-content landing page.

The sequence ends with Deadpool being wheeled away by She-Hulk, letting the rest of the credits roll and the special to come to an end.

Despite lacking the iconic Marvel Studios pre-roll stinger and not being in the MCU proper, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition is a Marvel Studios production

That means this is the second time Deadpool has popped up in a Marvel Studios production in 2024 alone.

Where Will Deadpool Next Appear?

Now that Deadpool falls under the purview of Marvel Studios, the Pandora's box of potential cameos has been opened.

The thing about the Deadpool character is that his iconic fourth-wall-breaks are so intrinsically baked into who he is that he could fit in just about anywhere under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

That does not mean he will appear in every single Marvel Studios production, it just means he could with no issues.

The next time fans will see the character after Deadpool & Wolverine is finally released on Disney+ (read more about Deadpool & Wolverine's streaming release here) is currently unknown.

Rumors have been swirling that there are already talks happening for a potential Deadpool & Wolverine sequel, but nothing official on that front has been made public.

The next most logical place for the character to pop up would be back in the MCU in one of the two (if not both) upcoming Avengers films.

Both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars loom on the horizon for the franchise, potentially bringing together the biggest team of Avengers ever.

Who is not to say that Deadpool would not get the call for something like that?

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has made it clear he would be up for an Avengers team-up if he were to get the call, so the seeds have been planted.

Of course, there is the chance he pops up sometime before them, perhaps in another hilarious cameo like the one in Mission Demolition, but one of the Avengers movies feels like the best bet.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition is now streaming on Disney+.