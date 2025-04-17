Law and Order Season 24 Episode 19 Cast: 'Play With Fire' SVU Crossover Actors - Juliana Aidén, Reinaldo Faberlle & More

Law & Order and SVU's crossover, "Play With Fire," is brimming with familiar faces of the popular drama series.

The newest Law & Order and Special Victims Unit's crossover event reunites two powerhouse squads for a high-stakes, emotionally charged case. It is set to begin with a brutal murder that hits close to home for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), involving a victim she once saved as a child.

As Benson partners with Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), the investigation uncovers a disturbing pattern of crimes against marginalized women.

This two-hour episode is not only packed with twists, it's also stacked with a stellar, star-studded cast, combining characters from Law & Order Season 24 with SVU.

Full Cast of Law and Order & SVU Crossover 2025 - 'Play With Fire' Season 24 Episode 19 Guest Stars

Mariska Hargitay - Captain Olivia Benson

Mariska Hargitay reprises her iconic role as Captain Olivia Benson, who is pulled into the investigation when the body of Maria Recinos (a girl she rescued years ago in the Emmy-winning SVU episode "911") is discovered at a brutal crime scene.

Maria had grown up to become a police officer, making her tragic death both a personal and professional blow to Benson. As the case unfolds, Benson works closely with the 27th Precinct to uncover a disturbing pattern of violence targeting marginalized women.

Reid Scott - Detective Vincent Riley

Reid Scott returns as Detective Vincent Riley, a sharp and principled investigator recently assigned to the 27th Precinct after Cosgrove's departure.

Now partnered with Jalen Shaw, Riley plays a crucial role in the joint investigation with SVU, bringing both grit and moral conviction to the case.

Juliana Aidén Martinez - Detective Kate Silva

Juliana Aidén Martinez returns as Detective Kate Silva, whose storyline intersects with Lieutenant Brady's, adding complexity to the case.

Maura Tierney - Lieutenant Jessica Brady

Maura Tierney joins as Lt. Jessica Brady, the new leader of the 27th Precinct. Brady's methods clash with Benson's, creating tension as they navigate their differing approaches to the investigation. ​

Connie Shi - Violet Yee

Connie Shi plays Detective Violet Yee, a tech-savvy investigator known for her digital expertise. Yee's skills are crucial in uncovering digital evidence that helps the case move forward. ​

Tony Goldwyn - District Attorney Nicholas Baxter

Tony Goldwyn portrays District Attorney Nicholas Baxter, overseeing the legal proceedings of the case. Baxter's leadership is instrumental in coordinating the prosecution's strategy. ​

Ice T - Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola

Ice T returns as Sergeant Fin Tutuola, bringing his extensive experience and streetwise perspective to the SVU team. Fin's insights are invaluable in piecing together the case's complexities during the crossover event.​

Reinaldo Faberlle - Sgt. Gomez

Making his debut on SVU, Reinaldo Faberlle appears as Sergeant Gomez, contributing to the investigative efforts within the precinct for this two-part event.

Kevin Kane - Detective Terry Bruno

Kevin Kane has played Detective Terry Bruno since 2008 on SVU, a dedicated officer whose sharp instincts and bold personality make him a valuable member of the team.

Introduced as a Bronx cop who stood up to corruption, Bruno joined Manhattan SVU after impressing Benson and Fin. He's known for his humor, strong police work, and recently opened up about a difficult moment from his past, showing his deeper side.

Peter Scanavino - A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr.

Peter Scanavino returns as A.D.A. Sonny Carisi Jr., a fan favorite who first joined SVU in 2014 as a detective before rising through the ranks to become a prosecutor.

Before landing the long-term role, Scanavino had guest-starred in multiple Law & Order episodes. Now a seasoned member of the team, Carisi brings both compassion and toughness to the courtroom as he partners with ADA Price.

Hugh Dancy - A.D.A. Nolan Price

Hugh Dancy returns as A.D.A. Nolan Price, a former defense attorney with a strong moral compass and a history of fighting for justice, even when it puts him at odds with his own beliefs.

Known for his sharp courtroom strategy and deep empathy, Price has taken on high-profile and emotionally charged cases, ranging from mass shootings to politically sensitive trials. Now serving alongside Carisi, his legal expertise remains vital in the pursuit of justice.

Elizabeth Marvel - Counselor Calhoun

First introduced in 2008, Elizabeth Marvel reprises her role as sharp-witted defense attorney Rita Calhoun, a seasoned litigator known for taking on controversial clients.

Despite her often adversarial stance against the Special Victims Unit, Calhoun maintains a complex, occasionally cooperative relationship with Olivia Benson and her team, driven by her unwavering belief that everyone deserves a defense. Her return promises more tension in the courtroom as she goes head-to-head with the prosecution once again.

Aimé Donna Kelly - Capt. Curry

Aimé Donna Kelly appears as Captain Renee Curry, providing strategic oversight and support to the investigative teams during the crossover event.​

Octavio Pisano - Det. Joe Velasco

Octavio Pisano returns as Detective Joe Velasco, one of the newer detectives in Law and Order: SVU's cast, contributing his investigative skills to uncovering the truth in the complex case.​

Manuel Santos - Eric Newman

Making his debut on Law & Order, Manuel Santos plays Eric Newman, a character connected to the central case.

Al Vicente - Father Alberto

Al Vicente portrays Father Alberto, a community figure (new to the series) whose insights may shed light on aspects of the investigation.​

Marisela Zumbado - Ana Machado

Ana Machado is played by Marisela Zumbado, whose new character is intertwined with the case's two-part storyline.

Sofia Ko - Escort

Sofia Ko plays an escort whose interactions with key individuals provide critical information pertinent to the investigation.​

Ryan Buggle - Noah Porter Benson

Ryan Buggle returns as Noah Porter Benson, Olivia Benson's son, offering a glimpse into Benson's personal life amidst the professional turmoil.​

Devin Vega - Edgar

Devin Vega appears as Edgar, making his first appearance on either NBC show.​

Steve Filice - Chief Barone

Steve Filice portrays Chief Barone, who is the new Chief of Detectives on Law & Order: SVU.