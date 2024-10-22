Con O'Neill's Voice Got Him Bullied as a Child, Reveals Star

Actor Con O'Neill has shared the story about how his unique voice led to bullying as a child.

After making a cameo appearance as GCPD Chief Mackenzie Brock on The Penguin Episode 5, viewers have been wondering why his voice sounds so unique.

O'Neill joined a stellar cast in Episode 5 of The Penguin, reprising his role from The Batman. In this episode, his character Chief Bock questions Sofia Falcone about her family's demise, but she lies about the cause and taunts him for mocking their deaths.

Fans were delighted by the character's re-introduction into this Gotham created by Matt Reeves, with many being reminded of how interesting his voice is to hear.

Con O'Neill's Unique Voice Addressed by Actor

During an appearance on the Momentus YouTube channel, Con O'Neill mentioned how the fellow boys around him as a child would bully him, stating that they thought "that weird fat kid with a big nose and a funny voice is just weirder than we thought:"

"The boys around me just thought, 'F--k me that weird fat kid with a big nose and a funny voice is just weirder than we thought.'"

Many fans of The Penguin and his other projects have been curious about whether his raspy tone is a result of an illness or smoking.

However, it seems his unique voice is something he was born with, putting to rest any rumors that it is due to health-related issues.

O'Neill's vocal delivery has become a signature aspect of his performances, contributing to the gravitas the English actor brings to characters like Chief Bock in The Batman universe.

His voice has also made a notable impact in the world of video games, where he lent his talents to major titles like Dark Souls II and Elden Ring.

In Dark Souls II, he voiced Titchy Gren, a character known for his menacing and dark presence, while in Elden Ring, he portrayed Mohg, the terrifying Lord of Blood.

His work in these games showcases his ability to bring complex, often sinister characters to life, proving that his particular tenor is memorable and versatile in various roles.

Over the years, O'Neill has built a diverse film and television portfolio, including acclaimed performances in Chernobyl and Our Flag Means Death.

O'Neill can now be seen in Episode 5 of The Penguin.