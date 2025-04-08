Minecraft Movie: Dennis the Dog Explained — Song, Steve Relationship, Game Differences & More

A dog truly is a Minecraft player's best friend, as most will be well aware, as many have gone to great lengths to keep theirs safe and have formed emotional connections to their pixelated canine companion. The same holds in A Minecraft Movie as Jack Black's Steve cares for his own dog, Dennis.

Warner Bros.

From the moment Steve encounters and tames Dennis outside his Overworld home in A Minecraft Movie, the pair has a truly inseparable bond. Within Steve's home, moviegoers can even see a portrait of Dennis hung up on the walls.

Even as Steve took a trip to the Nether, he was willing to risk it all for his canine companion, proclaiming to Malgosha, "Leave the dog, take me instead." That said, the Piglin ruler took them both, but Steve was still able to set Dennis free and send him to Earth with the Orb of Dominance, leaving himself captive.

Having spent some time in Malgosha's captivity, Steve agreed to seek out the Orb and trade it for his "little dog's life." But ultimately, with the help of others, Steve was able to keep Dennis safe and defeat Malgosha.

How Dennis Compares to the Minecraft Game's Dogs

Minecraft

The process by which Jack Black's Steve tames Dennis is perfectly accurate to the game, as he offers him a bone at which point he sits, a red collar appears around his neck, and love heart particles sparkle over him.

Dennis differs from Minecraft's dogs in one major way: when he debuts, he is already a "super angry wolf" growling outside Steve's house. In the popular video game, wolves don't become angry or hostile unless the player attacks them.

Notably, Dennis also follows instructions, such as taking the Orb of Dominance to Steve's house in the Overworld. By contrast, the in-game pet wolves are far more simplistic, simply following the player, defending them when attacked, and sitting on command once they have been tamed.

Steve isn't the only character Dennis forms a bond with, as he is also tamed by Dawn some time later before reuniting with his original owner. This wouldn't happen in Minecraft as tamed wolves remain loyal to their owner for eternity.

Minus a few creative liberties for storytelling purposes, Dennis' behaviour is very similar to the wolves featured in the video game, as is the case for most of the 20 mobs who came to the big screen in A Minecraft Movie.

Minecraft Movie's Special 'Ode to Dennis' Song Explained

Warner Bros.

As Garbage Man, Dawn, and Henry prepare to return to Earth, Steve originally plans to stay and send Dennis with them to go and live with Dawn.

Of course, Steve eventually changed his mind and decided to join them back on Earth, but before then, he sang an emotional goodbye, "Ode to Dennis," perfectly encapsulating the close bond every gamer builds with their pixelly dog.

Tenacious D singer and Steve actor Jack Black delivers the touching song, calling Dennis the "legendary wolf of my dreams" and asking him to "change Dawn's life," just as he once did for him in the Overworld:

"Go now, Dennis Change Dawn's life, Dennis Go on a journey and think of me, Dennis Go now, legendary wolf of my dreams My doggie, doggie, doggie My Dennis Awoo-ooh-hoo-hoo, yeah"

Find out when and where A Minecraft Movie fans will be able to relive that chaos, memes, and laughs on streaming.