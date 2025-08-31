DC Studios Just Erased Ezra Miller's Flash from Official Canon

During the debut of Peacemaker Season 2, James Gunn officially revealed that Ezra Miller's Flash has been erased from canon and will not be returning in the new franchise. Many fans had a lot of questions when James Gunn became a co-CEO of DC Studios and announced that he would be ending the DCEU and starting a new franchise called the DCU, mainly because he also announced that some projects and characters (such as Peacemaker and his self-titled show) would be carried over into the DCU.

One of those main questions surrounded the members of the Justice League, with the main focus being on Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash since they appeared at the end of Peacemaker Season 1. However, James Gunn took a few moments in Peacemaker Season 2 to confirm that the Justice League's appearance in Peacemaker has been retconned, meaning that Miller's Flash has been completely erased from the DCU.

Specifically, in the "Previously in the DCU" montage at the beginning of Season 2, Episode 1, which showed important events from the first season, the Justice League was entirely replaced with the Justice Gang.

This included Miller's Flash, who was replaced by Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, a character who also appeared in Gunn's Superman film.

In the Season 1 scene, Miller's Flash didn't just appear as a silhouette like Superman or Wonder Woman. Instead, Flash's face was actually showcased on-screen and he had lines of dialogue.

The same happened in the montage scene in Season 2, but Merced's Hawkgirl was shown up close instead of Flash. Like Flash, though, she also had some dialogue in the scene.

Notably, Superman was still present, but it was clear that the Season 2 version of the character was David Corenswet's Superman and not Henry Cavill's. In the scene, Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner replaced Aquaman, Milly Alcock's Supergirl replaced Wonder Woman, and Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific was added in for his second DCU appearance.

So, Flash never technically showed up and interacted with Peacemaker during the events of the Season 1 finale. Because of the scene Gunn showed in the recap at the beginning of Season 2, he confirmed that Miller's Flash does not exist in the DCU canon and will not be brought over from the DCEU.

Will Ezra Miller Ever Play Flash Again?

A large group of fans are still under the impression that Zack Snyder's universe could be brought back and revived at some point in the future. Because of what James Gunn has started, that seems extremely unlikely. However, in today's age, absolutely nothing is impossible, so nobody can say for sure that Snyder's universe will never return.

This is also an age where cameos seem to happen in nearly every comic book project. Right now, it hasn't been long enough since Miller played Flash to really warrant a cameo. However, sometime down the line, potentially in 10-15 years, Miller could absolutely don the suit one more time and pop up somewhere for a cameo.

Currently, though, it is safe to assume that Miller will not be the DCU's Flash. Gunn hasn't talked about the DCU's Flash all that much, but he has addressed that Flash will show up at some point, which is no surprise.

However, when that day comes, it will likely be someone who has never played the fastest man alive before.