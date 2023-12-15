Ahsoka Actress Reveals Why Sabine Has a Disrespectful Attitude

Many fans noticed that Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren was sometimes disrespectful toward Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano in Disney+'s Ahsoka series, and now, there's an explanation as to why.

Ahsoka was one of Star Wars' most ambitious Disney+ projects as it served as a sequel to Star Wars Rebels and introduced characters like Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla into live-action for the first time.

One of the project's main plotlines was the relationship between Sabine and Ahsoka, which was quite different than the last time fans saw them together.

Why Was Sabine Disrespectful to Ahsoka?

Disney+

In a recent interview with the official Star Wars website, Sabine Wren actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo revealed why her character was disrespectful to Ahsoka at multiple points throughout the series.

Bordizzo began by admitting that it was "so hard" to be disrespectful toward Rosario Dawson as she played Ahsoka, but she had to "remember" just how much "pain and heaviness" the characters went through in their relationship:

"Being disrespectful to her in the scenes is so hard. It was challenging to remember that they have come from a period of a lot of pain and heaviness that has to be worked out and that their Master-apprentice relationship is being tested."

Disney+

The actress ultimately revealed that her character's disrespectfulness was "all part of the journey," and that, even though it was difficult at times, the overall character arcs that they go through are "beautiful:"

"I just respect Rosario so much, and there’s times where Sabine can be a little disrespectful. But I think it’s all part of the journey. It’s beautiful to watch that arc happen over the show and where they end up."

Some actors recently cast in live-action Star Wars projects revealed that they didn't even watch the animated shows their characters were first in.

However, Bordizzo elected to do the opposite, revealing that she sat down and watched "just about every Star Wars project ever made" after she was cast as Sabine:

"I prepared for the role by watching just about every Star Wars project ever made, chronologically, by story."

The Sabine Wren actress then talked about how she tried to incorporate bits of Tiya Sircair's animated Sabine into her own while also understanding that the character is different at this point than she was in Rebels:

"But then, of course, time’s passed and she’s been through a lot. I wanted them to be streamlined, but still separate in a way, and I wanted to just bring the truth of whatever the live action project brought on the day, every day on set."

Bordizzo ultimately said that Sabine's "journey has changed so much since Rebels," but that she eventually found her true self once again:

"Her journey has changed since Rebels in Ahsoka… where she had to work her way back to being that free spirited kind of kid that we all loved.”

What Role Will Sabine Play in the Future?

Sabine is one of the focal characters of Ahsoka, particularly because her and Ahsoka's stories are now tied together so tightly.

The end of the show featured the pair together on Peridea, teasing that they still have a lot of adventures left to go on together.

Rumors suggested that Disney and Lucasfilm could consider renewing Ahsoka for a Season 2. If that happens, fans can expect to see a bit of a different Sabine than in Season 1.

After going through hardship after hardship, Sabine finally found herself at the end of Season 1, completing one chapter of her ultimate character arc.

However, the next time she shows up, fans may see her take her next steps into beginning a new arc. Since she also has the Force as her ally, an all-new version of Sabine may be present.

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+.