Disney+ Just Broke a Major Emmys Record With This Beloved Show

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 broke a longstanding Disney+ record with its eight wins at the Children's & Family Emmy Awards on March 15.

The first of what has now been confirmed to be at least three seasons came close to breaking the Disney+ record for number of nominations within a single season; Percy Jackson saw 16 nominations for the 2025 ceremony, second only to WandaVision's 25 nominations in 2021.

On top of that, the show based on Rick Riordan's novels of the same name was the most-watched series on Disney+ in 2024, beating multiple Marvel and Star Wars projects to earn that distinction.

Percy Jackson Breaks Disney+ Emmys Record

Disney+

Having won eight Emmy Awards at the Children's & Family Emmy Awards on March 15, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 became the most Emmy-winning season of a Disney+ series to date.

Before now, the record was held by both Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian, which each won seven Emmys in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

2020's Emmy Awards were the first since Disney+ launched at the end of 2019. As such, no season of any Disney+ show has ever held this top spot besides the first two of The Mandalorian — until Percy Jackson Season 1.

With at least two more seasons on the way, Percy Jackson and the Olympians could theoretically compete with The Mandalorian for the Disney+ show with the most Emmy wins, all seasons combined. The current record, held by The Mandalorian, is 15 over the course of three seasons.

What Emmy Awards Did Percy Jackson Win?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' record-breaking eight awards (of 16 total nominations) spanned a wide range of categories, including Outstanding Young Teen Series.

The full list of Percy Jackson's wins are as follows:

Names of winners appear in the order listed by the Emmys.

Outstanding Young Teen Series Jeremy Bell, James Bobin, Anders Engstrom, DJ Goldberg, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Monica Owusu-Breen, Becky Riordan, Rick Riordan, Jim Rowe, Bert Salke, Dan Shotz, Craig Silverstein, Jonathan E. Steinberg, Jet Wilkinson, Shernold Edwards, Andrew Miller, Joe Tracz, John Catron, Zoë Neary

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Live Action Series James Bobin for Season 1, Episode 1: "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher" *Tied with "The Big City" from A Real Bug's Life*

Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Series Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg for Season 1, Episode 1: "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher"

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program Bear McCreary, Omer Ben-Zvi, Brian Claeys, Alexandre Côté, Bailey Gordon, Jesse Hartov, Kelsey Woods

Outstanding Show Open Christian Arnsparger, Alex Rupert, Jeffrey Su, Michael Wang, Jorge Artola, Henry Chang, Lexi Gunvaldson, Merrill Hall, Bear McCreary, Brandon Savoy, Karin Fong, Tosh Kodama, Ruthy Kim, Ella Lee

Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program Colleen Rafferty, Stewart Schill, Curtis Thurber

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program Yasmin Blake, Jason Neisewander, Emma Orner, Derrek Brajkovich-Horn, Sonia Contreras, Jacinthe Côté, Yanick Dusseault, Erik Henry, Adele Jones Venables, Benoit Moranne, Donny Rausch, Mathieu Raynault, Matt Robken, Anthony Safariik, Rick Sander, Daniel Schmid, Philippe Théroux, Justin Bunt, Jose Burgos, Roman Schmidt, Jeff White, Katherine Chambers, Joel Whist, Luca Bonatti, Simon Marinof, Espen Nordahl, Sylvain Théroux, Mélanie Carignan, Valérie Clément, Stacey MacDonald, Richard Martin, Jessica-Rose Smith, Amanda Newby Fitzgerald, Shawn Smolensky

Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program Candice Elzinga, CSA, Denise Chamian, CSA, Jordana Sapiurka, CSA



The show had eight other nominations in addition to its eight wins. These included acting nominations for Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Adam Copeland (Ares) and the late Lance Reddick (Zeus).

The additional eight nominations are as follows:

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program Adam Copeland (Ares) Lance Reddick (Zeus)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program Pierre Gill, Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program Benjamin L. Cook, CAS, MPSE, Mike McKone, MPSE, Kelly Zombor, Keith Rogers, CAS, Jon Wakeham, Michael Baber, Brandyn Marko, Tim Tuchrello, Shaughnessy Hare, Matt Lapthome, Sam Rogers, Ryan Squires

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program Chris Beach, Chad Chilibeck, Raymond Garrioch, Craig Humphries, Benoit Waller, Harrison Yurkiw, Dan Hennah, Hamish Purdy

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup Michael Fields, Ashley Forshaw, Jessica Glyn-Jones, Amanda Mitchell, Heather McLellan, Alysha McLoughlin, Sam Smith, Megan Harkness, Krista Seller, Ciara Allen, Sarah Keen, Jonah Levy, Madison Mah, Jessica Ratsoy, Naomi Bakstad, Jeannie Chow

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program Eli Zagoudakis



Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+.