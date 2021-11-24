Adam Driver Reveals Why He'd Still Return to Star Wars

While the first film for Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy - The Force Awakens - was relatively well-received by the fans, that all changed upon the releases of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

Still, amidst all the fan division and frustration surrounding the now-infamous trilogy, the one thing the Star Wars fan base could agree upon was Adam Driver's portrayal of Kylo Ren, the son of Han Solo and grandson of Darth Vader.

In the time following The Rise of Skywalker's release, the reception for the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga has yet to improve; but when it comes to Star Wars, like Luke Skywalker once said, "No one's ever really gone."

On the heels of Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy claiming that the controversial sequel trilogy's characters will "live on," Driver has now chimed in on whether he would ever return to his most famous role.

Kylo Ren's Adam Driver Talks Returning to Star Wars

Star Wars

In a chat with with Unilad, Kylo Ren star Adam Driver shared why he wouldn't be "adverse" to returning to that galaxy far, far away, explaining that "my only thing is working with great filmmakers:"

"No, I’m totally not against it. For me, it’s a filmmaker’s medium, so my only thing is working with great filmmakers. Whatever the size… it’s never been interesting to me, to an extent. There’s interesting things about working on both. I always just follow people I’d be interested in working with, and whether I’d be right for the part – things like that. No, definitely not averse."

In the time following his role in The Rise of Skywalker, Driver has practiced what he preached and found critical success in films like Marriage Story alongside Marvel's Scarlett Johansson. He is currently promoting his role as Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci alongside Lady Gaga.

Will Kylo Ren Strike Back?

In The Rise of Skywalker, Driver's Kylo Ren was eventually redeemed, becoming Ben Solo once again before sacrificing himself to save Rey.

If Kennedy finds a way to bring Driver back to the fold, it would have to be a movie that's set before the events of Lucasfilm's last theatrical film; and at the moment, it seems that Star Wars' return to the big screen is farther away than ever.

While Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron was officially announced in 2020, that film was delayed amidst news that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's Star Wars film would be directed by Chloe Zhao which has since been debunked. Unfortunately, this recent turn of events is nothing new for the studio, which has now garnered a reputation for hiring creatives only to interfere or bump their projects down the line.

For now, the future of Star Wars and its former big-screen actors appears to be on Disney+, where Lucasfilm has found success with shows like The Mandalorian. The studio is also set to bring the prequel trilogy's Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the small screen in 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

If Driver were to return to the Star Wars Universe in the near future, it would likely be on Disney+ as Lucasfilm continues to build their own interconnected storyline through series on Disney's streaming service.