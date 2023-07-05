Captain America 4 Star Gives Sly Response to Red Hulk Appearance Rumors

One of the stars of Captain America: Brave New World shared a sly response to all the speculation that Harrison Ford would be transforming into Red Hulk for the upcoming blockbuster.

Alongside Marvel Studios' announcement of Captain America 4 being retitled from New World Order to Brave New World, the studio released a new image of Ford and Anthony Mackie behind-the-scenes. But when fans looked closer, it became apparent that Ford’s pants in the shot were shredded.

Ever since the actor was cast as Thunderbolt Ross, taking over from the late William Hurt, audiences were quick to assume that his character’s transformation into Red Hulk was right around the corner.

Ford’s only comment on the possibility was that ”it may or may not” be included in the 2024 MCU blockbuster.

Harrison Ford Just Needed to Borrow Some Pants

Marvel

In an interview with Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie, the actor shared a sly response to an inquiry about Harrison Ford possibly hulking out into the Red Hulk for his new movie.

When asked directly about it by Comicbook.com, the man behind Sam Wilson joked that Ford simply “lost his luggage” on his way to Atlanta, and he had to borrow some of Mackie’s own “work pants:”

“See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don’t know this… This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard. Harrison, he’s a curmudgeon, so he goes, ‘Anthony, just give me the damned pants.’ And I was like, ‘Alright.’ So that’s all that was. He just needed some pants.”

The Red Hulk Certainty

With a character like Thunderbolt Ross, who has been around since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Marvel Studios would have only recast with someone as big as Harrison Ford if the General was due for a major plot in the MCU. A transformation into the Red Hulk seems to be the perfect answer.

It’s unclear how long Marvel Studios might avoid confirming Red Hulk––presuming he’s in the film in the first place. It would be a reasonable assumption that the character could get a big trailer moment at some point.

But what might his future be after Captain America 4?

Red Hulk could easily be used in Thunderbolts since he does have a history with the team. Ford could also secretly be part of the long-rumored World War Hulk film that Marvel hasn’t officially acknowledged yet.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.