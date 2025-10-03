This Overlooked Peacemaker Season 2 Cameo Is Sadder Than Fans Realize

One Peacemaker Season 2 cameo, which went unnoticed for many fans, might make for one of the saddest moments of the entire show. Peacemaker Season 2 has already delivered a number of huge cameos, possibly peaking with Nicholas Hoult's inclusion as Lex Luthor in Episode 6. This continued into the season's penultimate episode, which brought a handful of emotional and tragic moments through its use of cameos.

Warning - this article contains spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 7.

Lochlyn Munro made an appearance in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 7, reprising his role as Evergreen PD Detective Larry Fitzgibbon from Season 1. While Fitzgibbon was killed off in Season 1 after one of the Butterflies took over his body to use as a vessel, he was alive and well on Earth X, which was introduced as a new alternate reality in Peacemaker Season 2.

In Episode 7, Fitzgibbon came to the Smith family's home, asking Robert Patrick's Auggie Smith if Peacemaker had come to his house after violent attacks on ARGUS and Evergreen Police Department officers. However, fans who have kept up since Season 1 noticed he was not with his original partner, Annie Chang's Sophie Song.

Detective Song was a driving force in the arrest of Auggie Smith in Peacemaker's Earth Prime, working with Detective Fitzgibbon to put him in jail and track down Peacemaker. Just like Fitzgibbon, her life ended when the Butterfly queen possessed her, ending her run on the show after one season. Unfortunately, for Season 2, Earth X did not include a version of Detective Song due to her Asian ethnicity.

In Episode 6, fans learned that Earth X had been taken over by the Nazis after they won World War II, creating a world unsafe for all persons of color. Due to this being the status quo, Sophie was most likely placed in a work camp in this universe, if she managed to survive at all.

Peacemaker Season 2 is the third new release in the new DC Universe under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Starring John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, David Denman, and Frank Grillo, Season 2 picks up with Christopher Smith after an attempt to join the Justice Gang as he tries to revive his hero's journey before finding an alternate universe. The final episode of Peacemaker Season 2 will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, October 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

How Sad Will Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8 Get?

While fans are expecting to learn much about where the DCU is headed in Season 2's finale, there is also the question of what exactly will happen in that episode to close off this story. Looking ahead, after Peacemaker and his team escaped back to their home universe, the stage is set for a potential conflict between the people of the two universes.

Most notably, David Denman's Keith Smith may seek revenge for his father's death, which was a massive gut punch after Chris Smith learned that his father was a good man in this new universe. Peacemaker is also now at the lowest point he has been in during his time in this solo series, feeling he is responsible for everything bad happening in his world.

Although plot details are still unknown for Episode 8, the expectation is that even more of Earth X's nature will reveal itself, putting Chris Smith and his friends in grave danger and potentially forcing them to cut off their worlds completely from one another.

From there, Peacemaker's place in the greater DCU will start to take shape, with more of Earth Prime likely to be expanded upon as the franchise fills out the outer edges of its story.