James Gunn Reveals The Brutal Truth About Earth-X’s Auggie Smith (Blue Dragon)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed the brutal truth about Earth-X's Auggie Smith, and it's heartbreaking for Christopher Smith. Peacemaker Season 2 revealed a wild twist in Episode 6 that the titular hero's perfect dimension is actually Earth-X, a world where Nazis won World War II. This meant that the alternate versions of his father, Auggie, and his brother, Keith, are not who they seem to be, but Episode 7 proved that one of them might be on the side of good after all.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 7 showcased the aftermath of the Earth-X reveal, with Chris and Emilia Harcourt having escaped ARGUS and eventually encountering Auggie and Keith. In a surprising twist, it was revealed that Blue Dragon was not a villain, as he had only wanted to send Chris and the others back to the main DCU unharmed.

HBO Max

In a post from Threads, Peacemaker writer and director James Gunn shared that Earth-X's Auggie Smith is actually anti-Nazi in his universe, confirming what fans long suspected about the character.

Before his death, Auggie explained to Chris and Harcourt that he disagreed with the Nazis, noting that he fights "the madman murderers and monsters in front of [him] because that's all [he] can control." However, Auggie was tragically killed by Vigilante while trying to save his friends inside the mansion.

Gunn further clarified in a separate post in Threads that Auggie is "generally a good human being," while also implying that his two sons from Earth-X are not:

"Well, Auggie is generally a good human being who is opposed to what the Nazis are doing. But Keith (and Chris 2), well... I don't know. Sometimes the apples fall very far from the tree - on both Earths!"

Unfortunately, Peacemaker's latest episode slapped Christopher Smith with the brutal truth by learning that his father on Earth-X was a good man right before he died. Chris never had the chance to relish the fact that Auggie was good, making it more heartbreaking.

This shocking twist is an interesting parallel to the DCU's Auggie Smith, who was revealed in Season 1 as a racist villain with no remorse in killing innocent people. After Peacemaker was forced to kill Auggie in the show's debut season, what made it even worse for him in Season 2 was that he saw him brutally die right in front of him.

Directed and written by James Gunn, Peacemaker brings back most of its core characters from Season 1, led by John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, and Steve Agee. Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on HBO Max on August 21, 2025, with the finale set to air on October 9, 2025.

How Auggie Smith's Death in Peacemaker Season 2 Sets Up the Finale

HBO Max

Auggie's death and the revelation about his anti-Nazi beliefs were two of the standout moments in Peacemaker's latest episode. While Christopher Smith never had the chance to have a real father figure with Earth-X Auggie, his death is intentional, further propelling the titular character's arc in the DCU.

At this stage, seeing Auggie's death and Keith's almost being killed moment in Earth-X justified Chris' surrender to ARGUS, with the teaser trailer for the finale confirming that he's already in prison when the finale starts. It remains to be seen how Peacemaker will fit in the upcoming final episode, but there's a chance that he could be the hero ARGUS needs because of their meddling with the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC).

Given that Keith is still alive at the end of Episode 7, he might know the code of his brother's portal door, leading him to a relentless pursuit of the DCU's Peacemaker and the 11th Street Kids. There is a good chance Keith (as Captain Triumph) ends up in the main DCU, setting up an emotional clash between him and his brother in the finale.

Keith's return, combined with ARGUS' continued meddling of the QUC, could be what convinces Rick Flag Sr. to temporarily release Peacemaker from prison and help them deal with the interdimensional threat. This allows Peacemaker to have a redemption arc, confronting his guilt and learning to forgive himself. As a result, it positions him to redefine his "peace no matter what mantra" from violence to protecting others from the cycles of destruction he caught in.