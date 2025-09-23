James Gunn Confirms Details About 2 Upcoming Cameos In Peacemaker Season 2

DC Studios co-CEO and Peacemaker writer James Gunn confirmed details about the two huge cameo appearances in the last three episodes of Season 2. Gunn played a huge role in building the anticipation for Peacemaker Season 2 by initially teasing a major surprise appearance from a pivotal DC figure at some point in the series. This led to a plethora of theories who this huge cameo might be, ranging from the likes of Lex Luthor to even David Corenswet's Superman himself. Other theories even claimed that notable Justice League member Martian Manhunter might be in the cards.

As Peacemaker Season 2 inches closer to its final chapter, the mystery surrounding the cameos have been at the central focus of many fan conversations. Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks even fueled rumors of a Superman appearance by posting a behind the scenes photo of herself with Corenswet in costume. Now, Gunn has provided more clues about the characters to expect in the final three episodes of Peacemaker Season 2.

Speaking with Collider, Peacemaker writer and director James Gunn teased what to expect with the cameos in Season 2, confirming that one of them is a character from Superman while the other one is a "really big appearance" that no one will see coming:

The Collider: We see a Hawkgirl, Green Lantern and Maxwell Lord at the beginning of the season, and we see Rick Flag. Will there be more appearances before the end of the season? James Gunn: You’ll see one more character from Superman. There’s also one really big appearance by somebody in the end of the season that I don’t think people will see coming.

Gunn also teased that Peacemaker Season 2's finale will be "bittersweet," but he remained coy about what that means for Christopher Smith and the rest of the DCU:

Collider: "You mentioned giving a lot of answers this season, but what do you think people will say with the last episode? How do you think fans will react to the season finale?" James Gunn: Bittersweet doesn’t even begin to say how bittersweet it is.

After Peacemaker Season 2 already featured cameos from Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), and Maxwell Lord in Episode 1, the last three episodes could either see the return of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor or Superman, considering the high stakes of dealing with an interdimensional portal that Peacemaker uses in the series.

The "This Season On" trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 did tease that Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) will be paying someone a visit on Belle Reve to know more about the dimensional rifts. Given that Lex Luthor is already there, it is likely that he is the character from Superman who will make an appearance in one of the final episodes of the show's sophomore run.

Peacemaker brings back most of its core characters from Season 1, headlined by the 11th Street Kids portrayed by John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, and Steve Agee. Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

Who Are the Major Cameos in Peacemaker Season 2’s Final 3 Episodes? (Theory)

DC Studios

Based on what was featured in the trailers, Gunn's comments, and Season 2's narrative trajectory, all signs point that the Lex Luthor will be the most ideal cameo in Peacemaker, mainly due to his expertise with pocket universes. Given that Episode 5's ending showed Christopher Smith closing the portal for good, there is no way to track it unless the 11th Street Kids managed to reopen it (which is confirmed to happen in Episode 6 as shown in the trailer).

It's possible Rick Flag Sr. will ask Lex about the complications of Peacemaker's portal and learn about the potential dangers of entering one and fully shutting it down for good. Doing this would be risky for Rick because Lex would want something in exchange, which could potentially lead to his freedom in the events leading up to Man of Tomorrow (after all, Peacemaker Season 2 is confirmed to be the prequel to the 2027 movie).

As for the other really big cameo, there are plenty of theories, but Gunn did tease in his post from Threads that characters from Charlton Comics could make an appearance in Peacemaker Season 2, and these include the likes of Ted Kord's Blue Beetle, Captain Atom, The Question, and Nightshade.

The most likely character who could appear in one of the 99 dimensions in Peacemaker's Quantum Unfolding Chamber could be Kord, especially after Blue Beetle's post-credits scene teased that he is still alive and trapped somewhere. He could be trapped in one of the dimensions, and Peacemaker's return to the DCU's prime universe could allow him to come back, leading him to reunite with his daughter and Xolo Maridueña's version of the DC hero in the present day.